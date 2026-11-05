Paul Scholes names the five players Man Utd must sign to save the club – two play for Arsenal

Paul Scholes named the five players Manchester United must sign to turn the club’s fortunes around, and two of the quintet play for bitter rivals Arsenal.

Man Utd have been treading water in the post-Ferguson years, and more recently, it can be argued they’re going backwards.

Just two major trophies have been won in the last eight seasons, over which time, United regularly miss out on Champions League qualification.

Vast sums have been wasted in the transfer market, with a recent report highlighting yet another painful blunder from director of football, Jason Wilcox.

Now, United legend Paul Scholes has outlined which five players he’d love Man Utd to sign in a perfect world.

Of course, there are no suggestions United are actively pursuing any of the quintet, all of whom look virtually impossible to prise out of their current clubs anyway.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast, Scholes named Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, Real Madrid pair Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, and Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

For Scholes’ fifth pick, he initially selected Harry Kane before swapping the Ballon d’Or winner out for Declan Rice.

Co-host Nicky Butt was asked for his five selections, and Gabriel, Rice and Mbappe were chosen again.

For the other two spots, Butt dismissed Bellingham and Olise in favour of Lewis Hall and Kane.

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What Man Utd are ACTUALLY planning in January

The Red Devils do plan to attack the winter window, though there’ll be no arrivals of the calibre of the aforementioned players.

Additions are being sought at left-back and striker. Regarding the pursuit of a new left-back, Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri is fast emerging as a viable target.

Sky Germany recently claimed agreeing personal terms with the Algeria international will not be a problem.

That came hot on the heels of TEAMtalk revealing the 25-year-old is poised to leave City in January amid a lack of opportunities this season.

On the striker chase, CaughtOffside and Football Insider are both reporting Man Utd are taking a keen interest in Ivan Toney.

The 30-year-old plays for Saudi side Al-Ahli where he’s operating at just short of a goal per game.

Toney is understood to be open to returning to England in January, though United would prefer to explore a loan and not a permanent move.

Regarding the profile of striker United are seeking, they’re placing great importance on the player being experienced, and ideally, experienced in the Premier League. Toney previously led the line for Brentford for three seasons.

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