Paul Scholes launches tirade against Man Utd stopper Andre Onana: ‘He makes simple saves look really, really difficult’

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes launched into Andre Onana after watching his old side lead 2-0 and 3-1 at Galatasaray before eventually succumbing to a 3-3 draw in the Champions League.

The Red Devils looked like they had their fate for the knockout stages in their own hands after twice looking in complete command in Istanbul before some horrendous Onana blunders gifted the home side hope.

Erik ten Hag’s men now sit bottom of Group A, and Bayern Munich’s draw with Copenhagen later in the evening means United must now beat the German side in a fortnight and hope Galatasaray draw with Copenhagen in order to qualify.

And speaking after the game, Scholes did not hold back in his assessment of Onana’s performance – especially after Teh Hag refused to condemn the stopper.

He told TNT Sports: “What can you say? It’s a terrible mistake again (for the second goal). I’m sure if he is trying to punch it away with his right hand, it’s weak.

“He makes people nervous. I think he makes his defence nervy, his team nervous. He makes simple saves look really, really difficult.

“You see him again here at the near post (for the third goal). I’m not a goalkeeping expert and others will know more about this, but I don’t think he should be beaten at the near post. His positioning is poor.

“For me all three goals are down to him…”

Onana ruins signs of United improvement

Scholes feels like it was one step forward and two back for Onana, having shown an improvement in his domestic outings for United.

André Onana was left devastated at full-time 😢#UCL pic.twitter.com/3KjvVgmLu7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 29, 2023

He added: “In the last few weeks in the Premier League he has started to look okay, he’s looking a lot better. He makes unconventional saves, but it is the Champions League that has been a real struggle for him.

“I don’t know why, has he been too casual? I just think he’s a bit relaxed, his concentration isn’t all there. For a goalkeeper, concentration is the most important thing…

“You think of the other team and you’re looking at a goalkeeper and he’s nervous, you think ‘I’m just going to shoot and get the ball around him’. He looks like he is going to concede every time.”

Onana will be back in action for United on Saturday evening when the Red Devils head to Newcastle in the Premier League.

