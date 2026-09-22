Paul Scholes reckons Manchester United got their latest transfer window all wrong, with one signing in particular summing up the mess they find themselves in.

Man Utd’s primary aim upon entering the 2025 summer transfer window was overhauling the attack. That goal was ticked off, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all arriving.

In the summer just gone, attention turned to the midfield, and next year, it’ll be the defence.

But if the latest comments from Man Utd legend, Paul Scholes, are anything to go by, there’s still work to be done in central midfield.

Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba joined, but per Scholes, the signing of Santos made very little sense.

The Brazilian cost £50m despite being a bit-part player for Chelsea and in the early going at Old Trafford, he’s largely been overlooked by Michael Carrick.

Man Utd’s last four Premier League games have seen Santos rack up just two substitute appearances totalling 16 minutes. In the most recent two games, he’s remained an unused substitute, and that’s despite fellow new signing Baleba not being up to speed just yet.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes pointed to Santos as being the type of signing a club makes if they want to consolidate their position, rather than progress to winning leagues.

That, in a nutshell, sums INEOS up, with their lack of ambition in the transfer market ensuring Man Utd will never win the Premier League for as long as they remain the string-pullers.

Paul Scholes saddened by Andrey Santos signing

“It feels quite sad to say this but Man United are a club now that are not trying to win the league with recruitment,” declared Scholes (as cited by the Daily Mail)

“Santos, Baleba, they’ve brought players in that physically they may be better. Santos played 11 games for Chelsea (Author’s note: Santos made 47 appearances for Chelsea), they paid £50million for him.

“But he’s not getting into the team, now Baleba might make a bit of difference. But again, if you’re recruiting at the start of the season for Manchester United, it should be for players that you think you can go and win the league with. I think they’re a million miles away.

“I think they’re just trying to consolidate from what Michael [Carrick] did last year, which is hard to get your head around.

“Were United trying to buy an Elliot Anderson? Probably. Now that’s a signing where you think that might help you get a lot better. The players they’ve bought aren’t making them any better.”

Scholes’ co-host on the podcast, Nicky Butt, wasn’t in a great mood either when discussing Man Utd, though for a different reason.

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Butt took umbrage with Carrick utilising Matheus Cunha as a central striker, claiming that decision is killing the Brazilian.

Butt declared: “Playing Cunha as a nine – it kills him, he’s not a nine. He’s nowhere near the player he is when he’s playing off the side.

“We haven’t got a number nine other than (Benjamin) Sesko. Zirkzee doesn’t look anywhere near a Man United number nine. How can Man United have one centre forward that they can rely on?”