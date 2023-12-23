Paul Scholes names biggest problem at Man Utd after West Ham defeat

Paul Scholes nailed the biggest issue affecting Manchester United right now following the club’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils sought to get back to winning ways having failed to taste victory since beating Chelsea 2-1 on December 6.

Man Utd lost 3-0 to Bournemouth, 1-0 to Bayern Munich (Champions League) and drew 0-0 with Liverpool since their last win.

Erik ten Hag handed a debut to 19-year-old centre-back Willy Kambwala who lined up alongside 35-year-old Jonny Evans.

Teenage sensation Kobbie Maino got the nod in midfield, though a lapse in concentration unfortunately cost United dearly.

Mainoo’s error sparked Mohammed Kudus’ 78th-minute goal that effectively put the game to bed. Jarrod Bowen had opened the scoring six minutes prior when bundling home from close range.

The contest saw United fail to score for the fourth successive match and in his post-match analysis, United legend Scholes drilled down on the misfiring forward line.

Scholes digs out impotent Man Utd attackers

“Yeah, they’ve got problems,” admitted Scholes while working for TNT Sports. “I think goalscoring is a big issue for them.

“Four games without a goal, and without creating, really. The second half… I can’t think of a a save the West Ham goalkeeper had to make.

“You usually go through seasons where one or two of your forwards are maybe struggling with a little bit of confidence and they can’t score goals.

“But it’s every single one of them, there’s no goals coming from anywhere.

“You talk about [Scott] McTominay, six goals is your leading goalscorer, a midfield player. The forward players somehow have got to step up, try and find a bit of confidence from somewhere and bring a threat to the team, there’s no threat.”

Scholes then went on to acknowledge Man Utd’s side that faced West Ham had a patchwork feel given the number of injuries the club are dealing with.

The United legend praised 18-year-old Mainoo despite his part in Kudus’ goal as well as debutant Kambwala.

However, Scholes rounded out his observations by doubling down on United’s lacklustre forward line.

“Goalscoring is a real problem,” concluded Scholes. “They’ve got to solve that somehow.”

United forked out £72m to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta over the summer. The Dane bagged five goals in United’s ill-fated Champions League campaign, though is yet to open his account in the Premier League despite the season being over four months old.

The statistics make for poor reading regarding the rest of United’s frontline attacking options too.

Marcus Rashford has scored just twice in the league this term. Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial have found the net once each, while Antony is still awaiting his first league goal of the season.

