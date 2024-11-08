Paul Scholes names FOUR Man Utd players not suited to key roles for incoming boss Amorim

Old Trafford legend Paul Scholes has questioned whether four Manchester United players are suited to feature in a key position for incoming boss Ruben Amorim.

The Sporting boss will take charge of his final game for the club this weekend before starting his new role at United on Monday, but thoughts have already changed to which players will fit into Amorim’s formation.

The highly-rated Portuguese coach has used a three-at-the-back system throughout his coaching career, varying between 3-4-3, 3-4-2-1 and 3-5-2 systems.

He is expected to continue that approach at Old Trafford and while United have plenty of centre-back options to pick from, Scholes is not convinced he has the right players for the key wing-back roles.

In assessing United’s options in such a system, Scholes questioned whether Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will want to ‘run back’ as wing-backs, but is also unsure if Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are good enough going forward.

Speaking to TNT Sports ahead of the 2-0 Europa League win at PAOK, Scholes said: “There are three or four players, especially forward players, who don’t want to do the ugly side of the game. He’s going to have to make them do that.

“We talk about the back three, we have six centre-halves they can choose from. He has got the two central midfielders in Casemiro and [Manuel] Ugarte. It’s the wingbacks that could be the problem.

“Does he want wingers who are going to run back? If he wants that, I’m not sure Rashford and Garnacho are right for that. Does he want two wing-backs in Dalot and Mazraoui who might be a little bit better defensively but not as good going forward?”

Mainoo tipped for new Man Utd role

While Scholes has doubts over certain players being able to perform to the best of their abilities under Amorim he does think there could be a new role for another.

The former Red Devils midfielder has tipped Kobbie Mainoo to be a key player for the Portuguese but playing in a more advanced midfield position.

Scholes added: “He has then got his two no10s. Fernandes is one of them and I actually think Mainoo could be one of them too.

“I think he’ll be better player higher up, it will suit it more.”

Just 13 of Mainoo’s appearances for United across all age groups have come as more of a No.10, with the majority of his games spread across the defensive midfield and No.8 positions.

The England international has just seven assists in over 100 games in all competitions, but Scholes clearly sees something in his game that Amorim could use in a more creative role going forward.

