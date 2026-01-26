Paul Scholes names Man Utd rival for Carrick’s next job as INEOS ready to bid big for Wharton

Paul Scholes has given his verdict on Michael Carrick’s long-term future at Manchester United and revealed that he thinks his old teammate will end up in charge of a Premier League rival come the summer, while the Red Devils are ready to beat their rivals to the statement signing of Adam Wharton.

Carrick has made a sensational start to life as United caretaker boss, beating Manchester City and then Premier League leaders Arsenal at The Emirates, leading to early speculation that he could be handed the full-time reins come the summer.

The former Man Utd midfielder is among the favourites for the position, although it’s still expected that INEOS will look for a more experienced coach when it comes down to it.

Carrick tipped for to join Prem rival

Going down that more experienced route is also the stance taken by the likes of Roy Keane and Gary Neville, who want United to rule with their head and not their heart when announcing Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor.

And, speaking on his podcast with Nicky Butt, ‘The Good, The Bad, & The Football‘, Scholes spoke about what he thinks the future holds for Carrick at United: “He’s come into the job now and it’s been that bad for a year that it couldn’t really get any worse so the pressure isn’t really on you while you’re interim manager.

“Once you take that job full-time, at the start of the season next year, let’s say, all of a sudden you’ve got to be winning games straightaway. They will be scarred a little bit from the Ole [Gunnar Solksjaer] thing. If the Ole thing hadn’t have happened then it would probably be more likely.

“But if Michael has got to go up against, say, Thomas Tuchel in the summer then there’s only one winner if you’re looking at coaching big clubs and winning big prizes so you can’t really compete with that.”

Speculating about where Carrick might end up if he didn’t get the United job on a permanent basis, Scholes picked out another one of his old clubs Tottenham Hotspur as a strong landing spot.

Thomas Frank is close to losing his job in north London after a run of just two wins in 14 Premier League games, and Scholes thinks Carrick, who spent two years as a player at Spurs, could easily move straight from United to Tottenham come the summer.

When asked about his next job, he added: “It could be like a Tottenham manager from this [for Carrick]. It wouldn’t surprise me.”

Man Utd looking to steal a march in Wharton chase

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, as they look to steal a march on three Premier League rivals for his signature.

The 21-year-old England star is expected to be one of the marquee signings of the summer, with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle United having all registered their interest and holding preliminary discussions with Wharton’s representatives.

Liverpool, in particular, have been the most aggressive of the suitors so far, with sources suggesting that Wharton is open to joining the reigning Premier League champions.

For United, however, they view landing Wharton as a statement of intent under their current regime, addressing long-standing deficiencies in central areas.

The player will not come cheap, though, with Palace set to demand anywhere between £65-80million for his services, while that figure could even get closer to £100million if a bidding war ensues.

For now, though, United are continuing to monitor Wharton’s progress and also the movements of their rivals, as one of the biggest transfers of the summer nears.

