Scholes proven right with Man Utd signing he hates branded a ‘passenger’ and 4/10 player

A recent Manchester United signing panned by Paul Scholes has now been branded a ‘passenger’ and one of a handful of United stars who are performing at a four out of ten standard this season.

United legend Scholes has never been shy in voicing his opinion since moving into the world of punditry.

When recently speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes took aim at new recruit, Andrey Santos, as well as Man Utd owners INEOS for buying the Brazilian.

Scholes bemoaned: “It feels quite sad to say this but Man United are a club now that are not trying to win the league with recruitment.

“Santos, [Carlos] Baleba, they’ve brought players in that physically they may be better. Santos played 11 games for Chelsea (Author’s note: Santos made 47 appearances for Chelsea), they paid £50million for him.

“But he’s not getting into the team, now Baleba might make a bit of difference. But again, if you’re recruiting at the start of the season for Manchester United, it should be for players that you think you can go and win the league with. I think they’re a million miles away.

“I think they’re just trying to consolidate from what Michael [Carrick] did last year, which is hard to get your head around.

“Were United trying to buy an Elliot Anderson? Probably. Now that’s a signing where you think that might help you get a lot better. The players they’ve bought aren’t making them any better.”

Santos started United’s Premier League opener versus Hull, though after that shock defeat, he’s not started again in the league. In each of United’s last two league games prior to the international break, Santos remained an unused substitute.

And according to a fresh report from the Daily Express, Santos is little more than a ‘passenger’ in this United squad.

Andrey Santos panned… again

The outlet ran the rule over United’s players in the season so far, giving each of them a rating out of 10.

As you might expect given Man Utd’s dire start to the season, no player received any mark higher than a six.

There were also a quartet of players given a lowly rating of four, of which Santos was amongst them.

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Justifying that number, the report explained: ‘Went missing against Hull but fared better in the victory over Sabah before another invisible display against Brighton.

‘Yet to prove himself as anything more than a passenger in a United shirt.’

The others to receive a rating of four out of ten were Karl Darlow, Ayden Heaven and Joshua Zirkzee.