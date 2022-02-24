Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has concerns over the best position of current star Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal international has been in good form again this season, registering nine goals and 14 assists in 34 matches. He has been captain on several occasions, demonstrating Ralf Rangnick’s trust in the 27-year-old.

Fernandes has been excelling at attacking midfield in recent matches. He bagged a goal and an assist during the eventful 4-2 victory over Leeds at Elland Road.

Fernandes also operated between the lines in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He sent Anthony Elanga through on goal for United’s 80th-minute equaliser.

While appearing on BT Sport ahead of the UCL last 16 clash, Scholes gave his opinion on the player’s best role and where he may ‘get found out’.

“I think he can do it in certain games, don’t get me wrong but it’s only certain games,” Scholes said (via the Daily Mirror).

“At Burnley away, yes. Tonight, possibly because United will have a lot of possession.

Paul Scholes weighs in on star’s position

“He can play that position without a problem but when you comes up against the best teams when they don’t have as much possession, they won’t have the ball as much, he will get found out.

“I think he’s much better in the number ten position, floating round, getting on the ball and creating chances as he does.”

Scholes also dampened the mood somewhat regarding Elanga’s goal.

The academy graduate finished past Jan Oblak and into the far corner, but Scholes thinks it was mainly down to a goalkeeping error.

“We even think the finish is a little bit lucky, you can question the goalkeeper,” he said.

“He does get a little bit of drag on it. If you look from behind the goal the keeper just falls backwards and the ball is nowhere near the corner of the net.

“It’s more towards the middle. The keeper should do better.”

Arsenal star reveals Man Utd trials

Meanwhile, the rapid rise of Gabriel Martinelli could have been to Man Utd’s benefit instead of Arsenal following the Brazilian’s latest revelations.

“I actually had four different trials at United when I was 13, 14, 15 and 16,” Martinelli told The Athletic.

“This was in Manchester at the club’s training base, where I played in the same age group as Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams and I met first-team players, like Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney and Patrice Evra.

“There was never a moment, though, when they said they wanted me [to sign] there. But it gave me a taste and made the adaptation a little easier because I had experienced football in England.

“Even after those trials, I always believed in myself. My mind is always thinking, ‘I can do it’.”

