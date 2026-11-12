Paul Scholes reacts to Man Utd appointing Mauricio Pochettino by raising big ‘concern’ – ‘worries a little bit’

Paul Scholes has given his verdict on Manchester United’s decision to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as Michael Carrick’s replacement at Old Trafford, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reveals the transfer plan that INEOS have already told the Argentine.

Carrick is set to be sacked as Man Utd manager, with the team in the Premier League bottom three.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have a deal in place with Mauricio Pochettino to take over as manager of the first team.

Pochettino is in charge of the USA at the moment, but sources have told us that the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager is willing to manage Man Utd.

We understand that Tottenham will have a total compensation fee of £10.5million for Pochettino and his four trusted aides.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that the plan is for Pochettino to take over at Man Utd after the current international break.

Man Utd legend Scholes has given his verdict on Pochettino taking charge of the first team.

While the former England international midfielder is pleased to see the Argentine coming over to Old Trafford, the pundit has concerns that he may not be at his best right now, with Pochettino not having a great time at Paris Saint-Germain or Chelsea after his stellar work at Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Scholes shares Mauricio Pochettino to Man Utd ‘concern’

Scholes said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast: “I actually think he is a brilliant appointment, could be perfect for Manchester United, but I just have that slight concern we are not getting his best years, which worries a little bit.

“The other thing he has to do (is) take full control of this football club now, almost in a way that Sir Alex Ferguson did.

“Forget Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada bringing in players in or the head of recruitment, whoever it is, he has got to have a massive say.

“The only way I am coming to this football club is if I choose the players, I buy the players, and then you live by the sword, you die by the sword. That is it.”

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Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd transfer plan

With Man Utd in the Premier League bottom three, it is clear that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, need to sign quality players in the January transfer window.

According to Romano, Man Utd have had talks with Pochettino about plans to reinforce the squad in the middle of the season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “And then I also wanted to talk about January.

“Because obviously now Pochettino is going to be in a position where he has to lead the US men’s national team into the next few days.

“He has to work hard to start thinking about Utd. Utd are going to be back with Liverpool game.

“It’s going to be tough after a very difficult moment. You return and you play Liverpool. So, you know, it’s not easy.

“So Pochettino will have to put his mind on US national team.

“Man Utd plans, Man Utd future, but then in the first meetings they will have with the club, they will discuss, and that’s something they already mentioned in the first contacts had between Pochettino Utd, they already said very soon we will have specific meetings regarding the January transfer window.

“Pochettino is a manager who loves to be involved in the transfer strategy.

“He’s not the kind of manager who says, okay, give me the players, I will take care of them.

“Pochettino is very good also at taking care of what he has. We have to be honest.

“He’s a coach that especially at Tottenham showed that he can do very good things with players that are not constantly changing, but at the same time, Pochettino likes to be involved.

“Pochettino likes to have his say, and in this case, I expect Pochettino to be involved with Man Utd because they need to change.

“Already in January, they need to do something, could be two, could be three, could be one. I don’t know. We will see.

“But Utd will sign players in January. I can guarantee that because that’s part of the strategy at the club regardless of who’s going to be the coach.

“Now with Pochettino who is a manager who likes to be involved, I think this is going to be the direction of travel.”

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