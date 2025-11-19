Paul Scholes has endorsed Manchester United’s pursuit of Elliot Anderson, but the Old Trafford legend wants Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim to play the Nottingham Forest midfielder in a different role from what he is used to.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new midfielder in the January transfer window, with Amorim determined to guide the Red Devils to a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd have made Nottingham Forest star Anderson their top midfield target in January.

There have been reports that Forest value Anderson at £120million (€136.3m, $157.6m), but sources have told us that Man Utd believe that a £60m (€56.8m, $65.5m) fee could be enough to get a deal done.

It is our understanding that Amorim plans to deploy Anderson as one of two holding midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

While Man Utd legend Paul Scholes believes that Anderson would be a very good signing for his former club, he believes that Amorim should play the Nottingham Forest star as an attacking midfielder – and not as a pivot.

Scholes said on ‘The Good, The Bad & The Football’ podcast: “Elliot Anderson’s a really good player.

“Look, I think they need a bit more than Anderson to get to where they want to be to be challenging. But no, I think he’s a really good player.”

Scholes added: “When he was at Newcastle, I thought he was a good player. I thought he’s more of an attacking midfielder.

“I didn’t see him in this role that he’s playing for England as a No 6, they call it these days, but no, he looks a really good player.

“I think he’s athletic enough as well, and yeah, I think he’d be a really good signing.”

Scholes’ former Man Utd team-mate Nicky Butt noted: “I think it’s what the board and the manager want from a player to get where you want to be.

“They need a lot more than just that. But is he better than the ones you got in now?

“And that’s what always should be. You should always get players [who] are better than what you got in the building.

“And looking at what you’re doing now, for me, is [that] he looks like a potentially a top, top player.”

Paul Scholes gives verdict on Casemiro

Anderson could replace Casemiro in the Man Utd starting line-up, with the Brazil international defensive midfielder out of contract at the end of the season.

While Anderson has played as an attacking midfielder in his career, the 23-year-old England international has played the majority of his games so far in his career in central midfield.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that while Man Utd manager Amorim would love to keep Casemiro, the financial side of things could see the former Real Madrid star leave next summer.

The Red Devils have an option to extend the Brazilian’s contract by another year, but given that Casemiro is Man Utd’s highest earner and is also 33, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not willing to do so, sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, on October 21.

We understand that Man Utd would be willing to keep Casemiro if he accepts a pay cut.

Former Man Utd duo Scholes and Butt both believe that Casemiro will not be at Old Trafford next season.

Scholes said about Casemiro: “He has been a great player and I think he’s actually been better this year than he was possibly last year.

“I think you’ve got to take his age into account, and I think he’ll probably move on after his deal is done.”

Butt added: “Yeah, it would make sense to me.”

