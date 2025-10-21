Man Utd make pecking order CLEAR as two top stars scrap over new contracts

Manchester United are focused on a contract extension for Anfield hero Harry Maguire before moving on to a decision on Casemiro’s situation, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Reds had already opened initial talks over Maguire’s next deal before he scored his dramatic late winner at Anfield on Sunday.

Man Utd are keen to keep a strong core of leadership within the squad as part of the next phase of their rebuild – and the futures of both Maguire and Casemiro are interesting.

Both players have kept themselves in the first team picture as players that Ruben Amorim can trust this season.

However, sources indicate there has always been a greater likelihood of Maguire staying, and the plan is to resolve his situation first.

Maguire’s current deal runs out next summer, and United are expected to aim for a one-year extension, on a reduced salary compared to his existing terms.

Early signs suggest both parties are open to reaching an agreement, with talks expected to continue and a resolution targeted before the end of the year.

Casemiro’s case is more open. As the squad’s highest earner, his contract poses a significant financial consideration and an exit for the 33-year-old is possible at this stage.

His growing importance under Amorim this term has slightly altered the picture though.

Sources say no discussions have yet taken place regarding his future but it is on the agenda. An extension could still be possible – but only if the Brazilian is willing to accept a substantial wage reduction.

