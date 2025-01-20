Man Utd get green light to sign ‘perfect’ £60m striker as Amorim eyes magnificent double deal

Matheus Cunha moving from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Manchester United has been endorsed by Vitor Pereira, with the striker labelled a ‘perfect’ player.

Cunha has been Wolves’ talisman this season, having scored 10 times in 20 Premier League games so far. He played a starring role in Wolves’ 2-0 home win over Man Utd on Boxing Day, registering a goal and an assist.

The centre-forward incredibly scored directly from a corner to give his side the lead, before setting up Hwang Hee-chan for a second goal late on as Wolves made sure of the win.

That performance clearly left a big impression on Man Utd, as Ruben Amorim and the Old Trafford hierarchy are hoping to make Cunha their latest attacking signing.

Indeed, The Independent report that United are keen on both Cunha and his Wolves team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Cunha has previously been valued at £60million (€71m / $73.8m), while Ait-Nouri – a potential replacement for Luke Shaw – has been given a price tag of around £40m (€47.3m / $49.2m).

United have now been given permission to swoop for Cunha as Wolves boss Pereira has discussed the goalscorer leaving for a major club.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Pereira said of Cunha: “He is a perfect player. If he receives the ball in the right zones, he can decide the game.

“He has the qualities to decide the game. He is fast with the ball, unpredictable, he can create something special, he can score goals.

“He has everything that we need for a creative player.”

When asked about Cunha staying at Molineux for the long run, Pereira added: “Now he is my player. I am enjoying it.

“If in the future he goes to a big club, I will be happy for him, for sure. If one of my players is the best player in the game, I am very happy.

“He is quality, and the quality of [his] work.”

Matheus Cunha on Man Utd, Arsenal radars

United will have to fend off Arsenal if they are to bring Cunha to Old Trafford. It emerged earlier this month that Mikel Arteta’s side hold concrete interest in the 25-year-old.

United are on the lookout for a new striker who can help Rasmus Hojlund, with Joshua Zirkzee not up to the standard Amorim wants.

Cunha would be an excellent signing as he is transforming games for Wolves and possesses a good amount of top-flight experience.

However, due to his £60m price tag, United will have to wait until the summer before they can afford to launch an appropriate bid. The Red Devils are in a tough financial situation and are pushing to offload several big earners.

Man Utd transfers: Left-back alternative; exit agreed

Ait-Nouri is not the only left-back United are eyeing, as they have also entered talks with Lecce for exciting talent Patrick Dorgu.

The 20-year-old has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur on several occasions over the past year, but United are now in a better position to bring him to England.

TEAMtalk understands that Dorgu has informed United he wishes to join them and take a big next step in his career.

Antony is among the expensive crop of players INEOS are aiming to cast out.

Fabrizio Romano has given Antony’s move to Real Betis his ‘here we go’ seal of approval.

The Brazilian will spend the next six months on loan in Spain in a bid to drum up interest ahead of a permanent transfer this summer.

