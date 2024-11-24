Perfect Amorim signing immediately dashed, but Man Utd have THREE alternatives in mind

A player Manchester United have been linked with signing is poised to agree a different deal, though the Red Devils do have three perfectly viable alternatives in mind, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim will manage his first game as Man Utd boss on Sunday afternoon when squaring off against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. The expectation is Amorim will deploy his customary 3-4-3 formation.

That system utilises the specialist positions of wing-backs and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has declared a left-sided option WILL be signed in 2025.

“Man Utd want to sign new left back for Amorim’s system in 2025, it’s already planned,” declared Romano on November 21. The trusted reporter hinted the new face will arrive in the summer and not January.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG’s Nuno Mendes – who Amorim previously managed at Sporting – is in United’s sights.

But per the latest from Romano, a reunion between Amorim and Mendes at Old Trafford is already out of reach.

Romano wrote on X: “Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the agreement with Nuno Mendes over new deal!

“Final details being sorted as the new contract will be valid until June 2029, part of Luis Campos plans as PSG trust Nuno for the future. [Achraf] Hakimi and Nuno, both extending.”

With Mendes primed to extend his stay in Paris and clearly a big part of their future plans, Man Utd must look elsewhere in the left wing-back search…

Three targets already known

Regarding which left-backs/left wing-backs Man Utd are chasing, three targets are already well known.

Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich is one, with numerous sources including Romano, Sky Germany and BILD all confirming The Red Devils’ interest.

Davies, 24, will see his Bayern deal expire at season’s end. As such, he’s free to forge a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1.

Man Utd, Real Madrid and Bayern are all desperate to strike a deal with Davies. According to the latest from BILD chief Christian Falk, Man Utd are prepared to put more money on the table than both Real and Bayern.

Spanish outlet AS previously stated Davies is seeking a signing-on bonus of £10m, plus a weekly wage of £240,000 in order to move to Old Trafford.

More recently, Fussball News declared Amorim has installed Davies as his ‘dream’ and No 1 target in the position.

TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is Man Utd will lodge a ‘competitive’ offer, though won’t break the bank as Falk and BILD predict.

If Davies ultimately eludes Man Utd, an option much closer to home in the form of Milos Kerkez is in play.

Liverpool have sought permission from The Cherries to speak to Kerkez, though Man Utd have followed suit by making an ‘enquiry’ into the Hungarian’s signing.

The third left-sided defender Man Utd are known to be taking a look at is Alvaro Carreras. Man Utd sold the Spaniard to Benfica for a package worth £7.5m (add-ons included) last summer following a successful loan spell.

United inserted a buy-back clause into the agreement, understood to be worth £16m. TEAMtalk was able to confirm on November 7 that Carreras is on United’s watch-list.

Latest Man Utd news – Gyokeres, Zirkzee, Antony

In other news, The Mirror claim Amorim has personally selected Viktor Gyokeres as his ‘number one’ transfer target for next summer.

Gyokeres has scored a scarcely-believable 33 goals for club and country already this season (24 for Sporting, nine for Sweden).

Amorim has determined the squad he’s inherited lacks firepower and a reunion with Gyokeres is his priority. Man City are expected to provide stiff competition for the deal which will cost somewhere between €60m-€70m.

Elsewhere, Caught Offside reported Amorim has ‘already taken an active role’ in trying to set Joshua Zirkzee up with a new club ‘as soon as the transfer window opens.’

The Dutch striker only arrived from Bologna in a deal worth £36.5m last summer. However, he’s struggled to adapt so far and with Gyokeres now Amorim’s No 1 target, Zirkzee’s days at Old Trafford already look numbered.

Finally, reports in Turkey state Besiktas have ‘determined’ they ‘will make a loan offer’ for Antony in the upcoming winter window.