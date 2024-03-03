Man Utd identify perfect Casemiro upgrade, with Ratcliffe to swing axe and make way for next generation

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a summer move for OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita, who is on loan with Royal Antwerp.

Antwerp have the option to make the talented 21-year-old’s loan a permanent move at the end of the season if certain conditions are fulfilled.

Keita is considered to be one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe and a number of top sides are interested in signing him.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa are thought to be admirers of the once-capped Belgium international.

Now, according to Het Nieuwsblad, Man Utd are also keeping close tabs on Keita’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are also ‘interested’ in Keita, so we could potentially see a bidding war take place for him in the coming months.

If Antwerp do sign Keita permanently, as expected, they could then ‘flip him for profit’ by inviting bids in the region of €20m (£17.1m).

Ratcliffe to revamp Man Utd midfield this summer

Man Utd have ambitious plans for the upcoming transfer window. New minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to turn the club into the best place to develop top young prospects and has identified some exciting targets.

The Red Devils are also expected to part ways with players who don’t fit into Ratcliffe’s long-term vision and Erik ten Hag’s future plans.

One of those heavily linked with an exit is Casemiro, who remains an important player for Man Utd but is past his best at the age of 32. Several Saudi clubs are interested in the Brazilian.

Sofyan Amrabat’s loan from Fiorentina hasn’t worked out either and he will be heading back to the Italian club at the end of the season.

As a result, Man Utd will need to bring in a new midfielder in the summer, even though brilliant youngster Kobbie Mainoo will replace one of the exit-linked duo.

With that in mind, a move for Keita would make sense for Man Utd, as he has the potential to turn into a top-class midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if they can beat the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and Nottingham Forest to his signature.

