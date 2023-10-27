‘Perfect fit’ for Man Utd manager job brutally cut down as ‘verbal offer’ no longer stands

Carlo Ancelotti has been described as a “perfect fit” for the Manchester United job by Dean Jones, but the Red Devils are going to stick by Erik ten Hag regardless.

United’s season has started on the rocks. After a third-placed finish in the Premier League last term and a £175million spend in the summer, the expectation would have been that they’d build on that.

However, they’re currently eighth in the Premier League, having lost four of their nine games.

Off-field troubles aren’t helping matters. Ten Hag has had the Mason Greenwood situation to contend with, has allowed Antony time away from the club, and is involved in a fiery dispute with Jadon Sancho, who’s now surely heading out the exit door.

Tim Sherwood has contended that all the on-field problems are “down to the manager” as he stated Ten Hag is “not improving anyone”.

With sack talk heating up amid a poor run, it’s been reported that Real Madrid boss Ancelotti is next in line for the top job at Old Trafford.

Indeed, it’s been stated he has a “verbal offer” on the table from United, who would apparently “take him tomorrow”.

Jones has given his view that Ancelotti would bring attributes that would help United.

Ancelotti cut down after offer

“Ancelotti just brings an air of sophistication with him, plus respect and pedigree. They are all things that Manchester United fans would like to believe are traditions and traits that go hand-in-hand with what they’re all about,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“Obviously, in recent years, we’ve struggled to realise what Manchester United’s identity is, but Ancelotti has a clear identity, so I can see why some fans might want that to happen.”

But while United fans may want the elite manager to take control, and if he was offered the job, it seems United have backtracked, as their position is that Ten Hag is still their man, no matter how good a fit Ancelotti would be.

“I think he, in some ways, would be a perfect fit. But Manchester United aren’t going to change manager soon. Sticking by Ten Hag is their philosophy for right now,” Jones added.

If Ancelotti never takes control of United, we’ll never know how good of a fit he truly would be.

However, if their struggles continue under Ten Hag, there will be a lot of clamour for the Real boss to take over from him, and that could force a change.

