Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will be looking to strengthen his squad next year and new wing-backs will be at the top of his wish list.

Amorim has implemented his 3-4-2-1 formation at United and initially played Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot as his wing-backs.

But Amad has now moved to a more advanced position and Dalot has struggled to adapt to his new role. United also have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia but they have both been plagued with injury issues.

We’ve taken a look at a number of right-wing-backs and left-wing-backs that Amorim could try and sign next year.

Right-wing-back

Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong has excelled in a wing-back role under Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and is renowned for his attacking attributes.

He registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances in 2023/24 as Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title and reached the Europa League final.

United have a long-standing interest in the 24-year-old, who has a €40million (£33.1m, $41.5m) release clause in his contract.

He has also been linked with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City but they all play with a back four and Frimpong is better suited to playing as a wing-back.

WOW JEREMIE FRIMPONG THAT IS INCREDIBLE! 🤯🤩 pic.twitter.com/RB5hJJ8g4l — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 10, 2024

Geovany Quenda

A player that Amorim knows well, Quenda came through the Sporting CP academy and made his senior debut earlier this season.

The 17-year-old played as a right wing-back in Amorim’s system and registered an assist in Sporting’s 4-1 win over Manchester City in the Champions League.

“I’ve already said everything I had to say about Quenda,” Amorim said. “He’s a very talented kid, very strong physically, very focused, with his feet firmly on the ground. That’s very important for a young player.”

TEAMtalk revealed on November 4 that United hold a concrete interest in Quenda and their new manager will undoubtedly give them an advantage in the race for his signature.

Vanderson

Vanderson joined Monaco in January 2022 and has been a key player for the Ligue 1 side, operating at full-back, wing-back and on the right wing.

The 23-year-old has registered five direct goal contributions in all competitions this season, including two assists against Barcelona.

According to reports in France, he will be allowed to leave Monaco in the January transfer window and they will listen to an offer of around €25million (£20.7m/ $26m).

“Yeah,” he said last year when asked if he would like to play in the Premier League. “It’s a great league. Everybody knows. I have goals of maybe after a great career here at Monaco, a change too.”

Left wing-back

Alphonso Davies

Amorim is reportedly set to operate on a more modest budget to Erik ten Hag due to the strict FFP and PSR restrictions.

Davies represents a more budget-friendly option for United as his contract at Bayern Munich is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season.

He joined Bayern in 2018 and has since made over 200 appearances, helping the club win five Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal titles, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup.

But the 24-year-old could now look to pursue a new challenge and has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with being consistently utilised as a left-back.

“I was signed to replace Arjen Robben,” Davies said last year. “And when David Alaba got injured, I was then used as a full-back. And now, three, four years later, I’m stuck there.”

He previously played as a winger for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps and Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation would give Davies the chance to play further forward.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Amorim has greenlit a potential move for the Canada international and they have gauged his interest in joining the club.

Theo Hernandez

Since joining AC Milan from Real Madrid in 2019, Hernandez has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world.

He’s registered 31 goals and 41 assists in 232 appearances in all competitions and helped the club win the Serie A title in the 2021/22 season.

The France international will have just one year remaining on his current contract at San Siro when the 2025 summer transfer window opens.

While Milan will want to tie their vice-captain down to a new deal, they may reluctantly accept a bid from United in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

Alvaro Fernandez Carreras

A United academy graduate, Carreras arrived at Old Trafford as a 16-year-old in 2020 and made 47 appearances for their Under-23s.

The left-back completed a permanent move to Benfica in the summer and has impressed in both the Primeira Liga and the Champions League.

His performances have reportedly attracted interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool and United are also keeping tabs on his progress.

United can bring the Spain Under-21 international back to Old Trafford for just £16.7million (€20m/$21.8m) as they inserted a buy-back clause in his contract.

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Ait-Nouri joined Wolves in the summer of 2020 and has since developed into one of the best wing-backs in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old provides an attacking threat on the left-hand side and has chipped in with three goals and three assists in the Premier League this season.

According to reports, he is keen to leave the relegation-threatened side next year and United could offer him an escape route.

Milos Kerkez

Kerkez has been in great form for Bournemouth this season and registered two assists in their 2-1 win against Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has also showcased his defensive qualities in 2024/25, keeping clean sheets against Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

“Milos has been solid this season, he is more mature and he is seeing the benefits of having the experience of going through a past season,” Andoni Iraola said. “I think it is a new level for him.”

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he is one of the main options on United’s list but Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid have also been credited with interest in the Hungary international.

Wishing Milos Kerkez a very happy 21st birthday! 🎂🎈 Let’s relive his two assists against the champions 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/KALueDWd5P — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) November 7, 2024

Miguel Gutierrez

Gutierrez was named in the LaLiga Team of the Season in 2023/24 after registering two goals and seven assists in 35 league appearances for Girona.

The 23-year-old – who came through the Real Madrid academy – has a €35million (£28.8m/$36.7m) release clause in his contract.

TEAMtalk understands that he is now looking to leave Girona and United are in direct contact with the club to discuss a potential deal.

David Raum

Raum joined RB Leipzig from TSG Hoffenheim in 2022 and was brought to the club by Christopher Vivell, who is now working as the interim director of recruitment at Manchester United.

He registered three goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions last season and also impressed for Germany at Euro 2024.

According to reports in Germany, the 26-year-old is on United’s shortlist and is considered a very good fit for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

“I feel extremely comfortable here and see my future in Leipzig,” he said when asked about his future. “(But) I also said that the Premier League might be a dream and a big goal at some point.”

Patrick Dorgu

Dorgu enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Leece in 2023/24 and is widely considered to be one of the most promising young full-backs in Europe.

The 20-year-old Denmark international – who can play as a winger as well as a full-back – has been linked with United, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham, Napoli and RB Leipzig.

While a January move may be difficult, sources have told TEAMtalk that Leece will let him leave next summer for around €40million (£33.15m, $42.28m).

