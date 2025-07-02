An ideal transfer for Manchester United has cleared a gigantic hurdle following an unexpected compromise, according to a report.

Man Utd have wrapped up the signing of Matheus Cunha and hope to seal Bryan Mbeumo’s arrival before July 7. That is the date on which United’s pre-season training commences and United are prepping what they’re confident will be a decisive third bid.

Additions beyond that pair will hinge on player sales. Thus far, action on that front has been in frustratingly short supply.

There are no shortage of stars United will gladly sell. Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are all on the chopping block.

Today’s update regards Sancho who United believed they’d seen the back of when agreeing a loan deal with Chelsea last summer.

The agreement contained a conditional obligation to buy worth roughly £25m that activated if the Blues finished 14th or higher in the Premier League.

Chelsea easily achieved that aim, though possessed the ability to abort the move if paying United a £5m penalty fee.

Enzo Maresca’s side did have interest in turning the loan permanent but wanted Sancho to accept a sizeable pay-cut. After failing to convince the winger to reduce his salary, Sancho was returned to Old Trafford.

The issue of high salary always looked like a problem that would thwart Man Utd and their efforts to offload Sancho at every turn this this summer.

Reports vary on the specifics, though the common consensus is he earns somewhere in the £250,000-£325,000 range per week.

But according to the latest from Eurosport.it, Sancho has agreed to a pay-cut in order to seal a transfer to Juventus.

The report read: ‘Juve is keeping the pressure high on Sancho and is currently ahead of the other competitors, including Napoli.

‘In the next few hours, new contacts are expected to find a solution on the economic level, with United who will only show him the door permanently.

‘The Englishman, it must be said, is also giving a big hand by accepting a low salary and pushing for the transfer to [Juventus].’

Juventus ‘willing to meet’ Man Utd asking price

As mentioned in the report, Man Utd want to cut ties with Sancho on a permanent basis and not accept another loan.

There’s further good news for Man Utd on that front, with a separate report from The Metro recently claiming Juventus are ‘willing to meet’ United’s asking price of £25m.

The report – which arrived PRIOR to the update from Eurosport.it – claimed Sancho’s salary would be a problem for the Italian giant.

But with the latest claims out of Italy stating Sancho has now accepted a salary reduction to help seal a deal, the biggest barrier to selling the winger has reportedly been removed.

