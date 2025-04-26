Manchester United are ready to push for the signing of Atalanta’s Ederson as they look to follow up on the Matheus Cunha deal, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest.

Man Utd have identified Wolverhampton Wanderers star Cunha as a key summer signing to improve their lacklustre forward line. The Red Devils have opened talks with Cunha’s camp, and these discussions are understood to be going positively.

The Brazilian is open to joining United even if they do not win the Europa League and fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Ruben Amorim needs new signings in several other areas too if he is to make United competitive next season.

Central midfield needs bolstering as Amorim wants to replace Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

According to TBR Football, United are interested in uniting Cunha with his Brazilian compatriot Ederson at Old Trafford.

United have added the Serie A midfielder to their wish list, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester City and Newcastle.

While Liverpool like Ederson, such a move is described as ‘unlikely’ as they already have strong options in midfield.

The report adds that the 25-year-old ‘wants a move’ to Man Utd as he is eager to leave Atalanta and take an exciting next step in his career. His entourage have been in contact with several English clubs including United.

Romano has stated that United chiefs view Ederson as a ‘perfect’ fit for Amorim’s system thanks to his intensity and energy.

Ederson a ‘dream target’ for Man Utd – Fabrizio Romano

On his YouTube channel, the transfer expert has labelled Ederson a ‘dream’ signing for Amorim and United.

“There is a player they discuss internally. [He] is an eventual dream target for Manchester United, because could be quite expensive. And this is Ederson from Atlanta, a wonderful midfielder we know very well here in Serie A,” Romano said.

“He’s a player they really, really like, but they also know how tough it is to negotiate with Atalanta. So he’s not an easy one.

“It’s not something to do now or next week or in two weeks like Cunha. So he’s a completely different sort of story.”

It emerged on April 11 that United are in pole position to bring Ederson to the Premier League, despite him also being eyed by Man City.

Earlier this week, reports in the Italian press claimed that United have held ‘preliminary discussions’ for both Ederson and his Atalanta team-mate Mateo Retegui, a centre-forward who has notched 26 goals so far this term.

Atalanta are expected to hold out for €60million (£51.5m / $68m) before selling Ederson. They are already sounding out replacements for the three-time Brazil international as he is refusing to sign a new contract and is pushing hard for a summer exit.

