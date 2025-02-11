Real Betis could sign Antony outright despite not boasting an option/obligation to buy in their loan agreement

Manchester United look to have already found a buyer for misfit winger Antony just two games into his loan spell with Real Betis.

Antony left Man Utd via the loan route last month, signing with LaLiga side Real Betis. The deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy, meaning Antony is in line to return to Old Trafford at season’s end.

At that point the Brazilian will once again be available for sale and according to Real Betis’ CEO, Ramon Alarcon, an immediate return to the club could be secured.

Antony has made an instant impact in Spain, scooping the player of the match awards in each of his first two appearances. Antony also got on the scoresheet last time out in the 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo.

And in quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, Betis chief Alarcon has already talked up a permanent deal for Antony.

Asked if Real Betis could sign Antony outright once the loan concludes, Alarcon replied: “I think so.

“The other day the CEO of United called me. We sent them all the moves and details of the player throughout the week so that they can see that we are looking after their asset.

“There is very good chemistry with Manchester [United] and with the player. It is a possibility that he will continue next season, why not?”

Man Utd risk pays off

The Red Devils took a chance by accepting a loan proposal that did not contain an option or obligation to buy.

Indeed, if Antony flopped in Spain, United would be no closer to finding a buyer for their £82m signing who’d be six months closer to becoming a free agent.

However, as was the case with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, a straight loan for Antony now looks like it will quickly lead to a move with a permanent solution attached.

Greenwood shone during a straight loan at Getafe before being signed by Marseille. Sancho looked a rejuvenated figure during his own loan spell back at Borussia Dortmund before joining Chelsea.

Sancho’s Chelsea deal is another loan, though it contains a conditional obligation to buy that triggers if Chelsea finish 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

It would take the mother of all collapses for Chelsea to finish 15th or below, meaning Sancho’s roughly £25m move to Stamford Bridge is practically assured.

The chances of Man Utd recouping anything close to the initial £82m fee they paid Ajax to sign Antony are virtually nil.

However, a permanent sale to Real Betis will at least draw a line under what has turned out to be one of the worst transfers in Premier League history.

Latest Man Utd news – Quadruple exit / Cunha wanted / Double signing

In other news, Fabrizio Romano claimed four stars – Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen – are ‘expected to leave’ Man Utd at season’s end.

All barring Casemiro of that quartet are out of contract in the summer and as such, will depart as free agents.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Man Utd first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Casemiro could actually take his leave before the summer, with a return to Brazil – where the transfer window remains open until February 28 – taking shape.

Elsewhere, AS report Man Utd are ‘very closely’ following the situation of Wolves forward, Matheus Cunha.

The Brazilian’s new contract at Molineux contains a release clause worth £62.5m. Man Utd are among the clubs weighing up whether to activate that clause in the summer.

And per Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd will make at least two signings in the summer – with a striker and player who operates in one of the two No 10 spots on the agenda.

Cunha can play in either of those roles, though would be expected to occupy a No 10 spot if moving to Old Trafford.