Permanent sale of huge Man Utd earner explodes into life, with next club and expected transfer fee revealed

A ‘big drive’ to sign the top earning player at Manchester United has been approved, with his likely next club and expected transfer fee both emerging.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently revealed Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hellbent on slashing Man Utd’s colossal wage bill. Ratcliffe believes too many of United’s highest earners aren’t justifying the outlay and number one in the salary stakes isn’t even starting games at present.

Casemiro – signed for £70m (add-ons included) from Real Madrid two-and-a-half years ago – enjoyed a brilliant first season at Old Trafford. However, the veteran Brazilian showed drastic signs of decline last term and has been relegated to bit-part player this season.

Casemiro pockets £350,000-a-week at present and with his displays when he does feature decidedly mixed, Man Utd want to sell.

And according to reports from journalist Ben Jacobs as well as The Telegraph, Man Utd have found a buyer in the form of Saudi Pro League side, Al Nassr.

That is the club where Cristiano Ronaldo plays and Al Nassr have recently cleared room for another foreign import by selling Seko Fofana to Rennes for €20m. Furthermore, Anderson Talisca is expected to join Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in another clue a major overseas signing is on the way.

Casemiro is a long-term target for the Saudi Pro League and per both sources, the 32-year-old is now ‘open’ to making the long-anticipated move in the January window.

Detailing how much Man Utd are likely to receive, Jacobs reported on X: “Saudi dealmakers believe Casemiro is available for around €30m (£25m).

“It was made clear last summer when Al Ittihad tried that nothing close to the €70m [excluding add-ons] paid would be offered.

“Back then, Casemiro was against an exit. He is now more open to the idea of Saudi.

“Al-Nassr are in a squad and financial position to move, and Casemiro would become one of the top-five paid footballers in Saudi if he agrees to join.

“Big drive to try and get him, actually dating back three windows, but especially now with the TV rights cycle renewal later this year.”

The Telegraph stated Casemiro joining Al Nassr would be a clear indication Ronaldo will extend his contract with the club.

Ronaldo’s existing deal is due to expire in the summer and talk of a return to European football has swirled. But as stated, the expectation is Casemiro joining would signal Ronaldo will extend his stay in Saudi Arabia.

More Man Utd exits expected

After splashing out in excess of £180m last summer, United are not flush with cash in the winter window.

As such, they must sell before they can buy and a vast array of stars in Amorim’s squad are up for grabs.

Marcus Rashford – also one of United’s top earners – is perhaps the highest profile name who could depart.

MAN UTD WAGES: Top 10 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe cost-cutting continues

AC Milan are primed to launch an approach, though it’s expected the Serie A giant will only propose a loan deal.

That could be satisfactory for United if a suitable option/obligation to buy is inserted. However, Milan would also demand United subsidise a hefty portion of Rashford’s salary and a loan would do little to enhance United’s spending power in January.

Elsewhere, Antony is the subject of loan approaches from Real Betis and Olympiacos. A connected €12m transfer is on the cusp of completion that will pave the way for Antony to depart.

Man Utd are also open to exit solutions for Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen.

The pair are out of contract in the summer and the club do not intend to offer new deals. As such, the winter window represents United’s last chance to cash in.