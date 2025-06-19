Manchester United have responded after learning that Pervis Estupinan ‘wants a move to Old Trafford’, according to a journalist, while Emiliano Martinez’s stance on leaving Aston Villa and teaming up with Ruben Amorim at the Red Devils also comes to light.

The 2024/25 campaign was hugely disappointing for Man Utd. Not only did the Red Devils end up a lowly 15th in the Premier League table, but Amorim’s side also lost the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur.

Determined to bounce back from last season, Man Utd have already made a signing in the summer transfer window.

Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves, with Amorim planning to deploy the Brazilian star as one of his two playmakers.

Man Utd are in talks with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo, with the winger having made up his mind to join Old Trafford.

It has now emerged that another Premier League star wants to join Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Journalist Sebastien Vidal has reported on X that Pervis Estupinan has told his agents to get him out of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 27-year-old Ecuador international left-back has his heart set on a move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

However, according to Vidal, the Red Devils are not actively looking to sign Estupinan, who, according to his Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler in August 2024, is “full of energy” and “full of power”.

Vidal wrote on X: “EXCLUSIVE Pervis Estupiñán wants to join Manchester United! The Brighton left-back has asked his representatives to negotiate an exit and that he wants a move to Old Trafford.

“I’m told internally that United doesn’t consider him a priority, but is keeping an eye on him.”

Estupinan joined Brighton from Villarreal in the summer of 2022 for £14.9million and is under contract at the Seagulls until the summer of 2027.

The left-back has made 104 appearances for the Seagulls so far in his career, scoring five goals and registering 14 assists in the process.

Emiliano Martinez also wants Man Utd move

Man Utd will not play in Europe next season and are not going to be one of the teams challenging for the Premier League title, but it seems that it is not stopping top stars from showing their interest in moving to Old Trafford.

Estupinan is not the only Premier League star who is keen on turning out for Man Utd, with Villa goalkeeper Martinez also said to be ready to play for Amorim.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 23 that Man Utd are serious about a summer deal for Martinez.

Since then, Man Utd have made contact with the Argentina international goalkeeper, who is one of the best in the world in his position, and will leave Villa this summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that Martinez ‘has made it clear that he is interested in completing a switch to Old Trafford’.

Trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also backed claims that contacts have taken place between Man Utd and Martinez.

Romano has added in GiveMeSport that the former Arsenal goalkeeper ‘would be open to joining Manchester United even without Champions League football, as he is ready for a new chapter in his career’.

