Manchester United great Peter Schmeichel has put forward the ideal temporary candidate and says the interim manager must start with plugging their leaky defence.

Schmeichel, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown at Old Trafford, says former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce would be “fantastic” for the interim job. United’s hierarchy are searching for a short-term interim boss and also a long-term incumbent after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was axed on Sunday.

Poor performances and seven defeats in 13 games proved the final straw for Ed Woodward and the United board.

Michael Carrick took the team for Tuesday’s scrappy 2-0 win over Villarreal, but Woodward is working behind the scenes on a manager who will take charge until the end of the season.

The Guardian claim football director John Murtough has held preliminary talks with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

Schmeichel though believes United should look closer to home with former United defender Bruce.

Bruce, who spent almost a decade at Old Trafford as a player, was sacked by Newcastle last month with the team winless in the Premier League.

“I would love to have somebody who comes in now to put pressure on the players,” Schmeichel told CBS.

“A new voice, get them out there performing. Without making massive changes in style, or system, or something that the next one, the real one, the one they really want, has to come in and then start over again.

“Work on defending, not conceding goals. You cannot concede the number of goals we are doing and anybody who goes in there would need to start with that.

“And you have to take small steps. You can’t just jump straight in and say we are going to play a pressing game.

“You can’t do that, the first thing you have to do is give confidence to everybody in the team.

‘Mixed emotions’ for Carrick

“I just like the idea, if it is an interim, get somebody who knows the club. Get somebody who is known by the club as well.”

Carrick got his caretaker spell up and running with victory in Spain, but it was hard going for United.

“The result obviously is a major plus from the run we’ve gone on – we can’t hide that,” Carrick said. “To get that feeling of winning a football match for the players is huge. And to keep a clean sheet, David (De Gea) was important again so all round there’s a lot of positives to take.

“The biggest (positive) I’ll take is how everyone adapted, the reaction and how they pulled together.

“In situations like this there’s mixed emotions. It’s a test of people and you find out who the real characters are. Who’s there with you and who’s not. I thought everyone stuck together in terms of supporting me and my staff. And we managed to get the win which is very pleasing. It was a big one.”

