Cole Palmer has been backed to secure a sensational move to Manchester United, with the Red Devils already eyeing Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea.

Palmer joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a £42.5million deal in September 2023. The attacking midfielder had become frustrated with his lack of opportunities under Pep Guardiola and decided to leave City in order to fulfil his potential.

But few would have predicted how well Palmer would go on to perform at Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is Chelsea’s talisman, both scoring fantastic goals and creating a host of opportunities for his team-mates.

Palmer has established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League and as a key star for England, too.

His attacking team-mate Nkunku could soon head to Old Trafford, as Man Utd are eager to sign the Frenchman on loan.

But Danny Murphy has talked up the possibility of Palmer going to Man Utd too, as he supported the club as a boy – despite coming through the City academy.

“Talking about myself, my dream was to play for Liverpool because I support them and if Cole Palmer was a big Manchester United fan growing up, part of him will always want to play for them, I think that’s completely normal,” the pundit said (via the MEN).

“I wouldn’t say that’s something that is unrealistic somewhere down the line. Maybe he’s not as big a fan as people say he was. Maybe Chelsea becomes his new love, his new passion because when you’re a footballer, you do love the team you’re at. You do give everything.

“However, it wouldn’t surprise me somewhere down the line if we see Palmer at Man United, but you could argue Chelsea are going to be sooner competing for titles than United do.”

Palmer would be a transformative signing for United given his sublime talent and potential to become a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Cole Palmer the ‘X-factor’ for Chelsea – Merson

After Palmer inspired Chelsea to victory against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in December, Paul Merson said: “He’s phenomenal.

“No one really knew much about him when he came from Man City, so it was a free hit for him. But in the last seven months, he’s now the big boy.

“The name of the game for [the] opposition is to stop Cole Palmer. Teams are trying to stop him – and they can’t do it. That shows you how good he is. He’s too intelligent. He’s always got space.

“Everybody needs an X-factor to win a Premier League title and Chelsea have it with him.”

Man Utd transfers: Dorgu latest; Rashford rejection

Meanwhile, United have returned with a new offer for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu worth €34m (£28.6m) including add-ons.

United have registered their interest in other wing-backs such as Milos Kerkez and Nuno Mendes, but they believe Dorgu is a more attainable target.

Lecce are determined to receive €40m (£33.6m) for the Dane, however.

Marcus Rashford leaving will help United fund more new signings after the potential capture of Dorgu.

Fresh reports claim Rashford has snubbed a lucrative offer to head to the Saudi Pro League.

The winger is hoping to join Barcelona, while Borussia Dortmund and West Ham are also options for him.

