Ligue 1 club Bordeaux are reportedly attempting to convince Manchester United outcast Phil Jones to join after the player’s initial rejection.

Jones recently returned from a long-term knee injury which kept him out for the entirety of the 2020-21 season. He put in a solid display during United’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves earlier this month, earning a standing ovation from the club’s fans.

The centre-back has little chance of becoming a regular starter at Old Trafford amid squad competition from the likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

As such, Bordeaux offered him the chance to get his career back on track with a loan switch to the Matmut Atlantique stadium.

They agreed a deal with the Red Devils, but trusted source Fabrizio Romano claims 29-year-old Jones has pushed back the opportunity.

A separate update from the transfer guru reveals Bordeaux are hoping to change Jones’ mind before the transfer window closes tonight.

However, it seems unlikely that the Englishman will do that, suggesting he could spend the second half of the campaign warming the bench.

Bordeaux have Phil Jones alternative

Bordeaux do have a defensive alternative in their sights, according to Romano. They are lining up a move for Brondby skipper Andreas Maxso.

Jones’ decision to remain with the Red Devils comes after pundit Danny Mills urged him to leave earlier in January.

“To be honest I have no idea how he’s still at the football club,” Mills told Football Insider.

“I know he’s had his injury problems but surely he would want to be getting away and playing.

“I just find it bizarre and incredible that he’s still there and hasn’t wanted to leave and go and play, even if that’s a loan deal somewhere.

“He clearly was once a fabulous player but we don’t know if he’s still a fabulous player because he hasn’t played much.

“He needs to play football, he’s not particularly old. Get out and play some football.”

Man Utd in three-club race for Bissouma

Meanwhile, United are reportedly vying with Tottenham and Aston Villa for Yves Bissouma but will need to dig deep to land him.

The 25-year-old has long been linked with a move away from the Amex after his stellar displays for the Seagulls. The Mali international has made 110 appearances for the south-coast outfit after joining in the summer of 2018. Albion paid Lille in the region of £15m for the African but any suitor will now need to fork out considerably more.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins does not see the Merseysiders as contenders for Bissouma. He took to Twitter to give an update on the clubs involved and the current price tag.

“Yves Bissouma could leave Brighton,” he tweeted. “Three clubs are trying to sign him: Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester United. The discussions are intense.

“Brighton are asking for at least 45 million euros.”

