Danny Mills has admitted his bewilderment at how Phil Jones is still at Manchester United after he re-entered the spotlight recently.

Jones is one of the longest-serving players in the United squad alongside David de Gea. Indeed, the pair were in the squad which won the club’s last Premier League title in 2013.

Since then, though, while De Gea has remained Man Utd’s number one goalkeeper, Jones’ game time has dwindled.

In fact, recurring problems with injury meant that his starting role in last Monday’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves was his first appearance for the club in 707 days.

Jones was the subject of major debate during the summer transfer window. Rio Ferdinand and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer entered into a war of words over the player, his injuries and his association with United.

Nevertheless, Jones’ recent appearance has brought him back into the limelight as the 29-year-old looks to get his career back on track.

But Mills has now questioned why Jones is still at United and why he has not looked to get a move away.

“To be honest I have no idea how he’s still at the football club,” the pundit told Football Insider.

Phil Jones transfer urged

Manchester United ready to offer Paul Pogba mega contract Paul Pogba rumoured to get £500k a week contract offer from Manchester United as they hope to keep the France World Cup Winner

“I know he’s had his injury problems but surely he would want to be getting away and playing.

“I just find it bizarre and incredible that he’s still there and hasn’t wanted to leave and go and play, even if that’s a loan deal somewhere.

“He clearly was once a fabulous player but we don’t know if he’s still a fabulous player because he hasn’t played much.

“He needs to play football, he’s not particularly old. Get out and play some football.”

Overall, Jones has played 225 matches for United.

Varane makes Man Utd promise

Jones played alongside Man Utd summer signing Raphael Varane against Wolves.

The pair could play again on Monday when United host Aston Villa for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Varane is new to English football, but he won a plethora of trophies at his former club Real Madrid.

As such, he has insisted that he knows the importance of the FA Cup to United.