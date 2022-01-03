Phil Jones made his first Manchester United appearance in 707 days as Ralf Rangnick’s side hosted Wolves in the Premier League on Monday.

The defender has dealt with injuries since his last appearance against Tranmere in the FA Cup in January 2020 and came into the side along with Raphael Varane.

Cristiano Ronaldo captained United in Harry Maguire’s absence at Old Trafford, where Nelson Semedo and Francisco Trincao were brought into the Wolves line-up.

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he has spoken to forgotten man Donny van de Beek about his future.

The Holland star has struggled for regular game time since his move from Ajax in 2020.

His efforts to leave in search of regular football were initially blocked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And Rangnick appears to be of the same thinking as the Norwegian.

“I had a longer conversation with him,” said Rangnick.

“Of course it’s difficult for him right now because he also wants to play for the Dutch national team and play in the World Cup in Qatar. In order to do that he needs to get game-time here.

“But I still believe that we should keep him, that he should stay here, definitely until the end of this season and try to get as much game-time as he possibly can.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly firmly in the mix to sign Julian Alvarez after tabling what is described as a “huge offer” for the in-demand River Plate striker.

The 21-year-old is fast emerging as one of the world’s most in-demand strikers, having netted 18 goals in 21 games this season. His strike-rate just falls short of that standards being set by Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic. However, unlike his peers, Alvarez does not come with a gigantic transfer fee attached.

Indeed, reports claim Alvarez is able to leave River Plate for the bargain price of €20m – just £17m.

And with his deal at River Plate expiring in 2023, the Argentine side are open to the exit of the five-times capped striker now.

That has, understandably, piqued the interest of a number of high-profile clubs, all looking to snap him up.

Aston Villa were among the first to be linked, while Tottenham are also reportedly taking a close look.

Then reports last week claimed it was Manchester United in the driving seat for his signature with his agent flying in for transfer talks.

Newcastle eyeing Julian Alvarez raid

However, reports on Monday now claim it is Newcastle United leading the Premier League interest. As per Gazzetta dello Sport(via Sport Witness), the Magpies have launched what’s described as a ‘super offer’ for his services.

They are reportedly willing to offer the striker a huge contract to snub interest from other clubs in favour of St James’ Park.

However, Newcastle’s bid may not be enough to win the race. That is because Inter Milan and AC Milan are reportedly also in touch with Alvarez’s agent.

Furthermore, while Alvarez is said to be giving thought to Newcastle’s offer, a move to Serie A appears more likely.

Indeed, il Gazzetta claims the striker only wants to sign for a ‘top club’ who can offer him European football.

