Man Utd outcast Phil Jones has reportedly been given a lifeline at the Old Trafford club by Ralf Rangnick.

Jones was out for the entire 2020-21 campaign after suffering from a knee injury. He is fit once again but is yet to appear for the Red Devils this season.

The centre-back was on the bench for the draw with Chelsea in November. He was also a substitute for the victories over Arsenal, Palace and Norwich.

Jones has only been given game time in the Premier League two division this term.

The Daily Mail provide an update on the 29-year-old’s future. They write that his commitment has left a good impression on Rangnick. Jones would have played against Young Boys in the Champions League, had he been eligible.

The Englishman is not registered for the competition so his manager went for Eric Bailly and Nemanja Matic at centre-half instead.

Jones now wants to feature in the Man Utd U23s team for their clash against Chelsea on Friday. This will be a great opportunity for him to get some match fitness. He could then make a return to the first team if Rangnick sees fit.

Previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a fan of the defender but could not select him for 18 months due to injury.

On Jones’ problems, the Norwegian said in August: “Phil has had a horrible 18-19 months and probably a year before that as well with injuries.

“Phil is a no fuss, get-on-with-it type of guy. I know more than anyone how it feels to be injured at that stage.

“He’s still not 30 years of age. Since I came here, he’s battled with this knee injury, he’s put his body on the line in every single training session.”

Man Utd put down by player’s father

Meanwhile, United target Frenkie de Jong may not move to Old Trafford because of the weather.

That is the view of his father, John, who has been speaking to Dutch media. “It’s often bad weather there [Manchester]. Of course it’s about football, but it does matter,” he said.

“Of course I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help. But I don’t see it happening anytime soon.

“Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”

de Jong has made 112 appearances for Barcelona, helping them to win the Copa del Rey last season.

