Man Utd price themselves out of transfer with steep demand for out-of-favour star

Manchester United have priced themselves out of a transfer with their steep demand for out-of-favour star Phil Jones, a report has claimed.

Although Jones was solid on his return to the Red Devils side in their recent defeat to Wolves, he is unlikely to play a part in the club’s plans going forward. He wants regular game time, so an exit from Old Trafford is on the cards.

However, he may not get his wish granted because United are not listening to offers of less than £15million for the 29-year-old.

That’s according to the Daily Star, who claim the ‘staggering’ price tag has been placed on him.

Jones has played just one first-team match in last two years and there’s no guarantee he won’t suffer further injury issues.

He has just 18 months left on his contract. There is the option to extend that for a further year, though.

Premier League side Burnley are interested in offering him a chance. But the notoriously tight spenders will not stretch to that amount of money.

The defender is also currently being paid £100k a week so would have to take a pay cut too.

Newcastle are obviously mentioned as a potential destination for Jones too. The transfer fee and wages would be no problem for them.

Borussia Dortmund want Manchester United midfielder Donny Van der Beek on loan this January as do Newcastle United

But they don’t have him high up on their list of targets. Sevilla’s Diego Carlos is currently their priority.

United, who signed Jones for £16.5m from Blackburn in 2011, now have him in a growing group of frustrated players who want out but aren’t being let go.

Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson – the list is concerning and only getting bigger.

Jones one of many Man Utd issues

Martial’s situation has worsened. He has lashed out at Ralf Rangnick’s suggestion that he refused to be part of the squad for Saturday’s trip to Aston Villa.

Interim boss Rangnick only named only eight substitutes for the match at Villa Park.

And after the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw, the German claimed that Martial’s absence from the party was completely the player’s choice.

But the France international was quick to respond to Rangnick’s claims via his Instagram account…



