Manchester United were among the clubs represented in Greece on Sunday as they continued their assessment of highly-rated Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for the Nerazzurri, notching 10 goals and six assists this season, and is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting young forwards in European football.

Esposito’s performances have not gone unnoticed, and TEAMtalk understands the Italian international is attracting attention from across the Premier League, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea’s ownership group, BlueCo, all having monitored his development closely over the past 12 months.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd scouts were present for Italy’s recent fixtures against Luxembourg and Greece, with Esposito starting both matches and finding the net in each.

The young striker’s displays only strengthened the belief among Man Utd’s recruitment staff that he possesses the attributes to develop into a top-level centre-forward.

The interest comes at a significant time for the Old Trafford club.

Man Utd are currently assessing their attacking options ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer, with Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee increasingly likely to move on.

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TEAMtalk understands Zirkzee remains a player admired by Inter Milan, adding an interesting subplot to Man Utd’s growing interest in Esposito.

Despite the mounting attention from England, Inter remain huge admirers of the striker.

Club sources have consistently spoken highly of Esposito’s progress and there is a strong belief within the San Siro hierarchy that he can play an important role in the club’s future.

However, his rapid development has inevitably alerted some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Whether Esposito would be tempted by a move away from Inter remains unclear.

The striker has enjoyed a significant rise over the past year and is understood to be fully aware of the opportunities potentially awaiting him.

Nevertheless, Premier League interest continues to build.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Man Utd’s trip to the Pankritio Stadium in Heraklion was not solely focused on Esposito.

Scouts took the opportunity to continue their long-standing assessments of Greek internationals Christos Tzolis and Christos Mouzakitis, two players the club have been tracking throughout the season.

Both remain on Man Utd’s wider recruitment radar as the club look to strengthen multiple areas of the squad.

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