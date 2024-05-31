Man Utd to submit ‘crazy offer’ for Everton star as £165m double defender deal ignites

Manchester United are preparing a ‘crazy offer’ for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite but he won’t be the only new centre-back they sign this summer, per reports.

The Red Devils are in for a busy transfer window as they enter a new era under co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe – with the appointment of a new manager still possible.

Major changes are expected within the squad, too, particularly in defence and midfield.

Man Utd have already announced that Raphael Varane will leave the club as a free agent, while the futures of Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire are all in doubt.

That is why Ratcliffe is keen to sign more than one new centre-back this summer. Branthwaite has always been the Ineos chief’s top target.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season under Sean Dyche, playing a key role in Everton’s survival and them having the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League.

He made 35 league appearances in total for the Toffees this term, scoring three goals and helping his team to 12 clean sheets in process.

Branthwaite’s performances have seen him rewarded with a spot in the England squad for this summer’s Euros, and if he has a good tournament, his value could skyrocket.

READ MORE: Ratcliffe enters ‘advanced’ contract talks with Man Utd ace but conflicting reports emerge

Ratcliffe prepares ‘crazy offer’ for Jarrad Branthwaite

According to reports from Spain, Man Utd are set to make a ‘crazy offer’ for Branthwaite in an attempt to convince Everton to part ways with their golden boy.

It has been suggested that Everton could be forced into accepting as little as £40m for the defender amid their financial issues, but TEAMtalk sources say these claims are well wide of the mark.

We understand that the Toffees will demand a fee in excess of £80m for Branthwaite. They believe he will become a much better player than Maguire, who Man Utd paid £80m for back in 2019.

The report backs up our information, saying Everton ‘will not let their young star go easily’ and ‘will not let him leave without an offer that adequately reflects his potential and market value’.

The Toffees’ ‘firm stance suggests they are looking to maximize the financial return from any sale, which is crucial given their current financial situation’ and Man Utd ‘will have to act quickly if they are to add Branthwaite to their squad before other clubs also show interest’.

Manchester City and Tottenham are among Branthwaite’s other suitors, per reports.

Man Utd eye swoop for Benfica star

As mentioned, the Red Devils will look to bring in more than one new centre-back this summer and one player they’ve had their eye on for some time in Benfica star Antonio Silva.

Fresh reports from Portugal suggest that that it is ‘more likely’ that Man Utd will sign Silva over rival suitors Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Like Branthwaite, the 20-year-old will command a huge fee. He has a €100m (approx. £85m) release clause in his contract – which Benfica are demanding is paid in full.

Silva is considered to be one of the best young players in the world and has already made over 90 appearances for Benfica, and chalked up nine caps for Portugal.

With that in mind, there is reportedly a chance Man Utd could splash out a combined £165m on Branthwaite and Silva this summer – although player sales will be required before that can happen.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd centre-back targets: Every option linked for a summer switch assessed