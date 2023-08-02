Planned Man Utd summer signing No 4 ghosts Ten Hag with stunning U-turn over transfer

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may face a harder than anticipated battle to lure Sofyan Amrabat to Old Trafford after the midfielder turned out for Fiorentina in pre-season and then suggested he was ready to go back on a potential move.

The Morocco star has emerged as a prime target for a busy United manager this summer as he looks to make further changes to his squad. After spending around £216m in his first summer, the Red Devils are likely to reach similar levels this time around.

And so far, both Mason Mount and Andre Onana have been added to the mix to a combined cost of £98m. But Ten Hag and Co are far from finished with a deal for Rasmus Hojlund likely to be announced shortly. The Danish striker is likely to move from Atalanta for a fee that will likely top £72m.

With two signings, just about, in the bag from Serie A, Ten Hag now hopes to wrap up a third in the form of Amrabat.

The 26-year-old star has emerged on Ten Hag’s radar after an excellent World Cup in which he helped Morocco to the semi-finals. And with a year left on his deal in Florence, a cut-price move looks to be on the cards.

To that end, Fiorentina will not stand in his way if they achieve a €35m (£30m) fee.

Better yet, a report on Tuesday suggested Amrabat is pushing to move to Old Trafford ahead of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Before that move can come about, however, United need to turn their focus to player sales in order to free up cash, as well as space in their squad.

To that end, both Fred and Donny van de Beek are seemingly closing in on moves away.

Amrabat appears to turn back on Man Utd transfer

Ten Hag’s summer budget reportedly stands at £175m, with the signing of Hojlund taking him on the cusp of that total. As a result, United will need to sell before they can buy any more players, hence the potential delay in sealing a move for Amrabat.

Clearly frustrated by the time it is taking for the Red Devils to make a solid move, the player has now suggested he is ready to perform a U-turn on his future, despite already agreeing personal terms at Old Trafford.

And as if to put his money where his mouth is, Amrabat has also turned out for La Viola during a pre-season outings, illustrating a potential change of heart.

Appearing as a second-half substitute during a 4-0 friendly win over Serie C Grosseto, Amrabat was then asked about his future by news agency ANSA.

“I don’t know if I’m leaving… maybe I can stay here at Fiorentina,” Amrabat replied.

Pressed again over Premier League interest, he added: “‘I don’t know, I could remain.”

Amrabat’s message is a sure-fire sign that he is perhaps showing impatience with United over their delay in making a move.

Of course, there always lies the risk that another suitor could come calling for the defensive-midfielder. Liverpool, for example, have shown interest in the past and are also in need themselves.

Given Ten Hag’s wish to pair Amrabat up with Casemiro in the heart of midfield, the United boss may need to act quickly if he is to not let his signing slip from his grasp.

