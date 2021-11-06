Player ratings: Man Utd duo a shambles as Man City inflict derby misery

Manchester City eased to a 2-0 derby win over Manchester United at Old Trafford as the pressure piled back on Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The hosts had the first chance of the game, but Harry Maguire headed wide from Luke Shaw’s free-kick. Only a few moments later, City made it 1-0 thanks to Eric Bailly’s own goal.

United had dealt with Kyle Walker’s initial cross, but Bailly’s clearance from Joao Cancelo’s subsequent delivery ricocheted past David de Gea.

City kept dominating the ball and after struggling for end product, more sloppy defending from Maguire and Luke Shaw helped Bernardo Silva sneak in at the back post from another Cancelo cross and make it 2-0.

In the second half, United had one or two small spells with the ball in the first 10 minutes, but City continued to dominate and eased to a Manchester derby win.

As for who stood out, Maguire had another shaky performance, as did Bailly, who came off at half time. For City, Rodri was quietly impressive but Cancelo and Silva made their presence known.

Man Utd

David de Gea: Man Utd‘s best first-half player. Could do nothing to save Bailly’s own goal from close range, but stopped Victor Lindelof from making it 2-0. Then he made made further fantastic stops to deny City chances. Could have done more to stop Silva’s goal. 6/10.

Victor Lindelof: Sat in for most of the first half as City dominated the ball and almost made it 2-0 to City with an own goal. 2.

Eric Bailly: Slashed at Cancelo’s cross which flew past De Gea and gave his side a bad start. Came off at half time for Jadon Sancho. 2.

Harry Maguire: Missed a crucial header from an early Luke Shaw free-kick before the opening goal. Major misunderstanding with Shaw let Silva make it 2-0 at the back post. 2.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Quiet going forwards and gave the ball away to unsettle United further. He also left Cancelo acres of space in behind which led to a City chance. 2.

Fred: Made some good touches and passes going forwards but spent most of the first half sat deep. Struggled to get into the game after the interval as City dominated the ball. 3.

Scott McTominay: Had a mixed first half, making some interceptions but missing others. Could not get close to City as they took hold of the game. 3.

Luke Shaw: Was best going forwards in the first half, even if he offered little other than a fantastic free-kick for Maguire’s chance. In defence, the left-back and Maguire fell asleep to allow Silva in. 2.

Bruno Fernandes: Shouted a lot at his team-mates for their lack of calm, but looked really unsettled himself in the first half. 3.

Mason Greenwood: Barely involved in the first half as Solskjaer‘s side struggled to get forward. Had his first shot after 58 minutes but it trickled wide of the post. 2.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Quiet until 25 minutes in, his left-footed volley on target in United’s first chance from open play. Barely involved in the second half, other than sliding in on Kevin de Bruyne in frustration and receiving a yellow card. 2.

Substitutes:

Jadon Sancho (on for Bailly, 46): Did not get into the game at all as City held onto their advantage in the second half. 2.

Marcus Rashford (on for Greenwood, 67): Like Sancho, did not have any chances to get forward and help Man Utd going forward. 2.

Alex Telles (on for Shaw, 73 – concussion substitute): Came on for the injured England international but sat deep for most of the time in the final 15 minutes. 2.

Donny van de Beek (on for Fred, 80): Came on to loud cheers from all around Old Trafford and received applause for an interception. 2.

Man City

Ederson: Non-existent in the first half, other than a brilliant save to deny Ronaldo’s volley. Again, had very little to do after the break. 8.

Kyle Walker: Impressive both in defence and attack, including a key interception in a rare first-half moment when United put some good passes together. 8.

John Stones: Had little to do in the first half as City dominated possession and chances and fired just wide from a corner inside the last 10 minutes. 7.

Ruben Dias: Didn’t follow Maguire well enough for his headed chance, but defended well from there. 7.

Joao Cancelo: His great teasing passes were responsible for both goals and he was excellent getting City up the pitch. However, his passing sometimes went astray. Took the ball off United twice in a rare instance when they got forward in the second half. 9 (Man of the Match).

Ilkay Gundogan: A calming influence in midfield, turning out of danger and controlling the tempo of the match on occasion. Had two half-chances to increase City’s advantage. 8.

Rodri: Proved key in winning the ball back to set up City attacks in the first half. After the break, he controlled the tempo well with some nice cross-field passes. 8.

Bernardo Silva: His dribbling caused United problems, while his press was effective alongside Rodri. 8.

Gabriel Jesus: Quiet going forwards in the first half, but mucked in defensively when needed. 7.

Kevin de Bruyne: Played some nice passes, but City’s lack of end product meant they weren’t always effective. 8.

Phil Foden: Played down the left wing. While he made some good runs, he did not have the end product himself. Hit the post with a chance after the break. 7.