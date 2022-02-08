Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba scored on his Premier League return at Turf Moor but Ralf Rangnick was left frustrated as two Burnley stars dragged their team level to make it 1-1 on Tuesday night.

There was early drama when Raphael Varane headed a Bruno Fernandes free-kick past Nick Pope and into the far corner. The centre-back thought he had scored his first goal in just over a year, only for it to be ruled out. His defensive partner Harry Maguire was offside in the build-up and had blocked Jay Rodriguez from getting into the box to defend.

United reacted well to the disappointment and got their goal in the 18th minute. Pogba, on his first Premier League start since recovering from a thigh injury, thumped into the roof of the net following a cut-back from Luke Shaw.

The game began to open up and Edinson Cavani had a glorious chance to double United’s lead later on, only to be thwarted by the impressive Nick Pope.

The second half started brightly, just like the first, and Burnley were level by the 47th minute. Wout Weghorst turned well before playing in striker partner Rodriguez, who was kept onside by Shaw. Rodriguez intelligently chipped over the onrushing David de Gea to mark his first goal in 50 Premier league matches.

Rangnick’s men pushed for an equaliser but could not find one, as their opponents held firm.

The result sees United drop out of the top four, following West Ham’s 1-0 victory over Watford earlier in the evening. The Red Devils have 39 points from 23 matches.

Burnley, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the table, although they will have gained confidence from a decent display against a bigger side.

Burnley (4-4-2)

Nick Pope: Demonstrated top reflexes to keep Cavani out in the 33rd minute. Got down smartly to save from a powerful Rashford shot seven minutes later. Burnley have him to thank, as well as their two attackers, for their point. 7

Connor Roberts: Struggled to deal with Sancho in the first half, with Shaw also getting forward to cause him problems. Made some good runs in the latter stages but Dyche’s men failed to find him. 6

James Tarkowski: Did well to keep the likes of Cavani and Ronaldo at bay. 7

Ben Mee: Got an important toe on the ball to keep Varane out in the 78th minute, following the World Cup winner’s audacious flick. 7

Erik Pieters: Had lots of running to do to keep up with Rashford in the first half but coped better after the break. 6

Maxwel Cornet: A fairly quiet night for the summer arrival, who didn’t have any clear-cut chances for the Clarets. Put a few crosses behind the likes of Weghorst and Rodriguez. Went off limping and Sean Dyche will be hoping it’s nothing serious. 5

Ashley Westwood: Provided the defence with some protection but failed to get up with Weghorst and Rodriguez when crosses came in. 6

Josh Brownhill: Got caught ball-watching for Pogba’s goal as the Frenchman was left in plenty of space to finish past Pope. Decent performance otherwise from the English midfielder. 6

Dwight McNeil: Didn’t offer Roberts enough protection in the early stages as the Wales international was left to deal with Sancho and Shaw. Got on the ball more often after the break and began to show his quality. 7

Wout Weghorst: Showed signs of threat in the first half but it wasn’t until the 47th minute that his impact was really felt. Took two United players out of the game with a great turn before setting up Rodriguez for Burnley’s equaliser. A constant threat after the interval, forcing a sharp save from de Gea on the half-volley. 8

Jay Rodriguez: Cleverly remained onside for his goal by keeping in line with Shaw, then showed great composure to beat de Gea with a precise chip into the bottom corner. 8

Substitutes:

Aaron Lennon (on for Cornet, 68): Didn’t get involved, failing to use his pace against the likes of Maguire and Varane. 5

Ashley Barnes (on for Rodriguez, 88): N/A

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

David de Gea: Had relatively little to do in the first 45 minutes as Burnley failed to capitalise on their possession with good crosses. Had little chance of saving Rodriguez’s goal due to the effectiveness of the chip. Got down well soon afterwards to deny Weghorst on the half-volley. 7

Diogo Dalot: Had a few long dribbles into the opposition half but may need to work on his final product for optimum threat. 7

Raphael Varane: Rose well to finish past Pope but of course had the goal ruled out soon afterwards. Got caught out by Weghorst and Rodriguez shortly before Burnley’s goal. 6

Harry Maguire: Got turned by Weghorst and then didn’t have the pace to catch Rodriguez for Burnley’s equaliser. 5

Luke Shaw: Showed good awareness to pick out Pogba for United’s goal. Made some good runs down the left flank in the first half and worked well with Sancho. Less effective in the second half despite United’s search for a winner, but still a good all-round performance. 8

Scott McTominay: An energetic display from the 25-year-old as always, who did not do anything spectacular but was always there to harry his midfield opponents. 7

Paul Pogba: Great composure from the midfielder to give his team the lead 18 minutes in, pulling off an accurate strike. Didn’t see the ball as often in the second half but looked impressive on his first league start since injury. 8

Marcus Rashford: Was a willing runner in the first half and constantly looked to get at his opponent Pieters. Showed great feet to get away from Weghorst and Lennon and then set up Varane, but the defender was unable to convert with 12 minutes remaining. 7

Bruno Fernandes: Regularly found pockets of space between Burnley’s defence and midfield, working well with the likes of Rashford and Sancho. 8

Jadon Sancho: Linked up well with Shaw in the first half and caused Roberts plenty of problems. Had a few moments of trickery, suggesting his confidence is gradually coming back. 8

Edinson Cavani: Should have got on the scoresheet in the 33rd minute when heading at goal from point-blank range, but Pope kept him out with a brilliant stop. Failed to get into the match other than that and was replaced by Ronaldo. 6

Substitutes:

Cristiano Ronaldo (on for Cavani, 68): Had his first sight at goal in the 79th minute but Mee did enough to put the Portuguese off and his header was sent over. Had no real impact other than that. 5

Jesse Lingard (on for McTominay, 80): N/A

Anthony Elanga (on for Rashford, 85): N/A