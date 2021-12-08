Man Utd saw out their Champions League group with an underwhelming, if inconsequential, 1-1 draw at home to Young Boys.

Already confirmed as group winners, there was no pressure on Man Utd to get a result. Therefore, Ralf Rangnick changed his entire starting lineup. There were opportunities for a few fringe players who have not had much gametime until now.

Some were beginning to take their chance to impress. One of the more regular starters, Mason Greenwood, gave United the lead with an acrobatic strike after just nine minutes.

But United failed to build on their lead and Young Boys hit back with a brilliantly-placed effort from Fabian Rieder in the 42nd minute.

United didn’t really chase the game after the break. Young Boys ended up with the greater number of shots. But the two sides settled for a point apiece.

Man Utd player ratings

Dean Henderson: Given a rare start, he was quick off his line and confident at sweeping up danger. Made a couple of decent, if comfortable, saves when called upon. There was nothing he could do for Young Boys’ first goal. 7

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Not afraid to carry the ball out when the opportunity arose, but generally quiet. 6

Nemanja Matic: Captaining the side from a deeper position than usual in central defence, it was his long pass along the ground that set up the move that led to the opening goal. Later encountered a few difficulties when playing out but in general did fairly well out of his natural position. 6

Eric Bailly: Grew comfortably into the game, winning a range of challenges and making powerful clearances. Was alert to prevent Young Boys taking a lead just before half-time when he came to the rescue a few times in the same passage of play. Should have furthered his case for more gametime. 8

Luke Shaw: Got forward frequently, playing the cross that led to Greenwood’s opener – even if it was a bit behind his teammate, forcing the improvisation. Shape was usually good on his delivery, despite his accuracy being a little off at times. 6

Donny van de Beek: Given more responsibility in the centre of midfield, he sometimes misplaced his passes in the opening exchanges. But he wasn’t afraid to shy away from defensive work. However, he conceded possession for Young Boys’ equaliser just before the break. Will have just been happy to get 90 minutes under his belt. 6

Juan Mata: Soon began to show his class with his range of passing. Did his defensive duties too as his experience came to the fore. Faded a bit in the second half, as did his side in general. 7

Jesse Lingard: Buzzed around in between pockets of space energetically. Sometimes lacked finesse with the final pass, though. 6

Amad Diallo: Outmuscled easily in his first duel, it was a sign of things to come. He was indecisive when a big chance fell to him half an hour in. Began to grow into proceedings after the break but his overall impact was limited. 5

Mason Greenwood: Displayed stunning technique to acrobatically give United the lead within 10 minutes. It set the tone for a confident performance as he linked up well with his less effective teammates. 8

Mason Greenwood that is absolutely top drawer 🔥 Luke Shaw whips in the cross and… Wow!#UCL pic.twitter.com/NEG8LY2nCf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 8, 2021

Anthony Elanga: Not quite on the same wavelength as his teammates in the first half, when he was somewhat on the fringes of the action. A decent chance fell to him in the second half but he aimed straight at the goalkeeper. 5

Substitutes:

Teden Mengi (on for Shaw, 61 mins): Made a big block to thwart a Young Boys attack around 10 minutes after his introduction. Read the play well throughout his half-an-hour cameo. 7

Tom Heaton (on for Henderson, 68): Given a surprise debut when replacing Henderson in goal midway through the second half. 6

Shola Shoretire (on for Diallo, 68): On the receiving end of a couple of challenges after he came on, soon learning about the intensity of the game. 5

Zidane Iqbal (on for Lingard, 89): Brought on for his United debut in the closing stages. N/A

Charlie Savage (on for Mata, 89): Also introduced for the first time late on, much to the delight of father Robbie. N/A

