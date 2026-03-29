Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire know who Man Utd's next boss should be

Manchester United’s senior players have reportedly made their decision over who should be the club’s next permanent manager this summer.

The Red Devils were struggling badly under Ruben Amorim when Michael Carrick was handed the interim reins, after a short spell with Darren Fletcher at the helm, with the Portuguese winning only three of his final 11 matches in charge before being sacked.

Since Carrick took charge, Man Utd have won seven out of 10 games, with only defeat in that time, and currently sit third in the Premier League as Champions League football sits firmly in their sights for next season.

United have been linked with a whole host of names to be Amorim’s permanent successor, including the likes of Oliver Glasner, Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Carlo Ancelotti, Gareth Southgate and Mauricio Pochettino. However, our sources can reveal that links to Luis Enrique and Unai Emery have now cooled.

But now, according to The Sun, Carrick’s impressive start has seen senior members of the United dressing room now pushing for the former Old Trafford midfielder to be handed the gig on a full-time basis.

The report states that Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have all been blown away by Carrick’s tactical approach and his ‘knowledge of the world game’.

The 44-year-old’s current deal with United will run until the end of the season, with INEOS yet to deliver any assurances that he will be handed a role beyond the summer.

If Carrick was cast aside after securing Champions League football, that would surely leave a bitter taste for some at the club, with the players clearly in support of the approach the former Middlesbrough has taken during his temporary stint.

Indeed, an Old Trafford source told The Sun: “Michael has come in and done great because he has been a breath of fresh air.

“Some of the players expected that, because playing for Amorim was like playing chess. You had to follow his rules to the tee, whereas Michael has told them to express themselves.

“What they are really impressed with is his knowledge of the game.”

“He knows about players in other leagues and clearly spends an awful lot of time thinking about football and following it.

“The players know it’s not their decision, but the majority would be happy if he got the job permanently.”

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‘Very capable’ Carrick backed for permanent role

While United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville are split over whether Carrick should be handed the permanent reins, one of his old teammates is confident he can do the job.

Juan Mata, who played alongside Carrick for five years at Old Trafford, thinks his old teammate has shown he is ‘capable’ during his audition that he can do the job to a high level.

Speaking to talkSPORT about Carrick’s credentials for the role, Mata said: “Well, Michael is very capable.

“He’s a very intelligent guy. First of all, as a person, I love him.

“He was a fantastic team-mate, always there for you, he never wanted to take the spotlight but he let his football talk.

“He was very important for the team always, looking for these passes, especially for players like me in between the lines.”

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More Man Utd news: Palmer signing boost; Shaw replacement targeted

Cole Palmer appears to have taken a step closer to his dream move to Manchester United after becoming ‘disillusioned’ at Chelsea, according to fresh reports that emerged on Sunday.

Elsewhere, United have been singled out among those interested in signing a top Bundesliga defender to replace Luke Shaw, in a deal which could put him among the ‘most expensive left-backs in history.’

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has revealed a significant update on United’s search for a new midfielder, while TEAMtalk understands they risk missing out.