Tottenham have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze but Manchester United could reportedly hijack their move.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly one of the Eagles’ star players and their new manager Oliver Glasner wants to keep hold of him, but that could prove difficult.

Spurs are huge admirers of Eze and Ange Postecoglou has made him a priority target for the summer as he eyes more competition for James Maddison in the number 10 role.

He is also capable of playing as a winger – another position the Aussie coach is looking for more options in.

Eze has faced injury problems throughout his career but made 27 Premier League appearances this season, scoring an impressive 11 goals and making four assists.

His excellent form towards the end of the campaign has seen him rewarded with a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad by Gareth Southgate.

This has only increased the interest in Eze and reports suggest Man Utd and Tottenham are set to compete for his signature.

Man Utd keen on Eze but Tottenham lead race

According to journalist Dan King, Man Utd ‘want to battle Tottenham’ for Eze but are ‘way behind on the charm offensive.’

Eze has a £60m release clause in his Crystal Palace contract which the Red Devils are seemingly willing to pay as they want to make him ‘a marquee signing’ to kickstart the new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

If Tottenham also match that fee it will be up to the player to choose his next destination and a switch to Spurs is his preference at this stage.

Palace, meanwhile, are trying to convince Eze to sign a new contract that would see his release clause removed but that seems unlikely despite the excellent start to Glasner’s reign at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles could also lose Michael Olise this summer who also remains a key target for Man Utd, as well as Chelsea, as we exclusively reported on Thursday.

King’s report notes that the Red Devils will likely have to sell players before they are able to pull off a £60m move for Eze.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are ‘one of the few Premier League clubs who can spend this summer without having to worry too much about staying within Profit and Sustainability Rules.’

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete bid for Eze, but it’s undeniable that both of the Premier League rivals would love to bring him in.

