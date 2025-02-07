Manchester United hold interest in Bryan Zaragoza and are planning a permanent move for the Bayern Munich star following his loan spell at Osasuna, as per a report.

Man Utd had a relatively quiet January transfer window due to their tricky financial situation. Wing-back Patrick Dorgu did arrive from Lecce, but United chiefs mainly focused on outgoings to reduce the wage bill.

Marcus Rashford headed to Aston Villa on loan, and Unai Emery’s side have the option to sign him permanently for £40million (€48m / $49.7m) in the summer.

The only other big departure was flop winger Antony, who will spend the rest of the season on loan at Real Betis.

Despite United’s struggles in front of goal, Ruben Amorim actually now has less options in attack after the window shut on Monday.

According to Spanish source Diario de Noticias, United will look to rectify that issue this summer, with Bayern’s unproven talent Zaragoza on their wish list.

The outlet claims that ‘sources close to the player’ have informed them United will make a move to sign him later this year.

It is thought that the Red Devils want to sign Zaragoza permanently, rather than engineer a loan move that would simply help to develop one of Bayern’s players ready for the following season.

The Spanish winger is named as someone who could help United in the long term as they look to get back to the summit of English and European football.

Bryan Zaragoza might struggle at Man Utd

However, it is important to note that this would be a very risky move from United. Zaragoza has yet to prove his worth on the biggest stage as he has only played seven times for Bayern thus far.

Zaragoza is capable of operating as a No 10, but he has largely played as a left winger this season while at Osasuna, which suggests he might not be suitable for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Zaragoza managed 11 goals in 58 games for Granada – not exactly a blistering record – before being snapped up by Bayern in February 2024.

The 23-year-old was hoping to take his game to the next level with Osasuna, but he has notched only one goal and five assists in 17 games so far.

While Zaragoza is still towards the start of his career, he is not a teenager who has elite potential and can develop rapidly under Amorim’s guidance.

Of course, Zaragoza is far from the only Bayern player United have pursued since INEOS came in. Last summer, United engineered a double deal for defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

The latter has been a surprise package, but the jury is still out on De Ligt.

United also held talks for Bayern striker Mathys Tel in January. However, the Frenchman joined Tottenham Hotspur instead as United did not want to pay the £5m loan fee needed to reach an agreement with Bayern.

Spurs have the option to sign Tel permanently this summer, though it has been claimed that he remains keen on joining United in a future transfer window.

Man Utd transfers: ‘Gentleman’s agreement’; striker deal ‘in place’

Meanwhile, German reporter Christian Falk has suggested a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ could help United sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig.

Leipzig confirmed the permanent signing of Simons in January, though they are expected to sell this summer to make a big profit.

United are ready to battle Liverpool and Manchester City for the Dutch playmaker.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is understood to be a top target for Amorim at United.

The Independent have claimed there is a ‘deal in place’ for Gyokeres to reunite with Amorim at Old Trafford this summer.

United could save more than £20m by waiting for the Swede until the summer, rather than attempting an expensive January swoop for him.

