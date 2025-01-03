Man Utd plot route to stunning Gyokeres deal in January; star’s contract ‘on the brink’ of being signed

There has been a double update on Man Utd

Manchester United are desperately looking at ways in which they can afford Viktor Gyokeres, while Amad Diallo is reportedly on the verge of extending his contract at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have been heavily linked with Sporting CP striker Gyokeres, and that speculation has only intensified since they captured manager Ruben Amorim from the Portuguese giants. When joining United, Amorim said that he would not raid Sporting for their top players in January, though that stance appears to have changed.

Amid United’s embarrassing situation – they have lost their last four games in all competitions – the need for top additions in January has accelerated.

In press conferences, Amorim has admitted United will struggle to finance January signings after their lavish spending under his predecessor, Erik ten Hag.

But on New Year’s Day, it was claimed that the coach is privately demanding the capture of Gyokeres to add much-needed firepower to his faltering attack.

A report from the i has attempted to explain how United could afford such a big deal despite their precarious financial situation.

The Red Devils have been tipped to offload at least three big earners this month via loan deals. Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Antony are three of the players who might depart first.

United chiefs will also ‘entertain offers’ for Christian Eriksen, Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Lindelof. Despite being a solid performer for United in recent years, Diogo Dalot is viewed as a ‘sellable asset’ given Real Madrid’s interest in him, too.

A host of exits would give Amorim some funds to play with as he tries to improve his lacklustre team.

As Gyokeres is valued at around €75m (£62.2m / $77.1m) by Sporting, United may have to enter talks over an initial loan deal which could become permanent at a later date.

However, TEAMtalk understands that United will struggle to meet Sporting’s demands for the Swedish hitman, regardless of how many players they cut loose in January.

One rare glimmer of hope for Amorim so far has been the exciting form of winger Amad.

Amorim gets Amad contract ‘boost’

As per the Express, Amad is ‘on the brink’ of signing a new contract with United after negotiations between the two parties accelerated.

Amad’s current deal expires in June and United have the option to extend it by a further 12 months. Amorim, though, has insisted that United reward the 22-year-old for his great performances with an improved, longer contract.

News of Amad’s fresh contract being effectively agreed will give Amorim a ‘boost’ before United face a gruelling test this weekend.

They travel to Anfield to face high-flyers Liverpool, who are looking to complete another statement win over United.

Amad is expected to start behind Rasmus Hojlund as United face the difficult task of arresting their losing streak against the best team in the country.

Man Utd transfers: Rashford swap deal; Newcastle ‘offered’ team-mate

Gyokeres is not the only deadly striker United are looking at, as they are also admirers of Galatasaray loanee Victor Osimhen.

Ambitious new reports claim United are planning talks with Osimhen’s parent club, Napoli, over a swap deal involving Rashford.

The transfer would cost United just £2m, as they value Rashford at £60m while Osimhen has a £62m release clause in his Napoli terms.

CaughtOffside have provided an update on the future of Antony, who has failed to impress Amorim.

Newcastle have been ‘offered’ the Brazilian winger alongside Ajax, Juventus and Benfica.

Ajax and Juve are thought to be the frontrunners for Antony at this stage, though a concrete approach for his services has yet to materialise.

