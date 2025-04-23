Manchester United are set to try and prise TWO key Atalanta stars away from the Serie A side this summer in a blockbuster double raid, per reports.

The Red Devils will look to strengthen in multiple areas this summer but their business will hinge upon how much cash they can generate from player sales due to their PSR situation.

A new striker is Ruben Amorim’s top priority and Man Utd have been linked with a host of exciting options in recent weeks, such as Liam Delap and Victor Osimhen.

According to Italian outlet TuttoAtalanta, the Red Devils are interested in Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, who has notched 23 goals in 31 league games this season – the most of any player in Serie A.

However, Retegui isn’t the only Atalanta star Man Utd want to sign, with talented midfielder Ederson also said to be on their radar.

The Brazilian international, like Retegui, is one of Atalanta’s most important players, having played all but one of their Serie A matches this season. Ederson generally plays as a defensive midfielder so could replace Casemiro at Man Utd, who Amorim wants to sell.

The report claims that Man Utd have opened ‘preliminary discussions’ with the agents of both players, with the first ‘concrete steps’ taken ahead of signing the duo.

Man Utd add Serie A goal machine to shortlist

Retegui’s dazzling form this season has unsurprisingly captured the attention of several top sides, who are weighing up bids for him this summer.

Another recent report from Italy stated that Man Utd sent scouts to watch Retegui in action this past weekend.

The interest in the 25-year-old comes amid uncertainty surrounding Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti exclusively revealed on April 18th that Man Utd could sell both of them to fund a move for a new striker.

We understand that Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap remains a top target for the Red Devils. He will be available to sign for £30m this summer if Ipswich are relegated, but the problem for Man Utd is that several other sides, such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea are also in the race for Delap.

Victor Osimhen is another confirmed target for Man Utd, but his wage demands of £250,000 per week make things very difficult for them.

Man Utd could, therefore, look at Retegui as an alternative to Delap and Osimhen. Reports suggest that Atalanta would consider a bid of €45m (£38.5m).

Man Utd tracking Man City, Tottenham target Ederson

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti first revealed Man Utd’s interest in Ederson in November last year, but also stated that rivals Manchester City are also keen on the 25-year-old.

In a more recent update, Galetti reports that Tottenham could also join the race for Ederson after being pointed in his direction by former sporting director Fabio Paratici.

It would take around £50m to sign Ederson this summer, meaning Man Utd would have to pay around £90m to sign him and Retegui.

As we have consistently stated, Man Utd need to sell players before they can splash big sums on players due to their financial situation, so have work to do before they’re able to sign Ederson and Retegui.

