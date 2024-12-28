Manchester United could reportedly replace Marcus Rashford with Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, if the Red Devils choose to sell the England star next month.

Rashford, 27, has publicly admitted his desire for a new challenge and he has been left out of the squad by Ruben Amorim for the past three games.

As previously reported, Man Utd are prepared to sell Rashford in January if a bid in the region of £50million is lodged, but his £300,000 per week wages could make a sale complicated.

PSG and Barcelona have already ruled themselves out of the race for Rashford, but a number of clubs would be keen to sign him on loan if Man Utd agree to pay a portion of his wage, including Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Man Utd could pursue a move for PSG striker Kolo Muani as a potential replacement for Rashford.

“One of the other names to probably keep an eye on in January will be Randal Kolo Muani at PSG,” O’Rourke said on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast. “He’s out of favour at the French club, they are ready to let him move on.

“Could he be the replacement for Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford? If Rashford does end up leaving Manchester United as most people are expecting.

“Muani can play out wide, down the middle, he would definitely add something to that Manchester United team right now.

“It hasn’t worked out for him at PSG but he is a goalscorer, he’s got good experience with the French national team.

“I think there will be a lot of Premier League clubs looking at Muani in January, so he could be a surprise addition at a Man United or somebody like that.”

Man Utd hold concrete interest in Kolo Muani – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed earlier this week that Man Utd ARE keeping tabs on Kolo Muani ahead of the January window.

The French international has been made available by PSG and he is excited by the prospect of playing Premier League football.

We understand that Ruben Amorim has asked Man Utd to explore the potential signing of Kolo Muani. He wants more options upfront and Kolo Muani is seen as a target who they can get for a reasonable fee.

Chelsea are also very keen due to the fact he can play anywhere across the front three and at 26 years old he can still improve and give the club years of service.

Both Man Utd and Chelsea have made contact with his agents over a potential deal, with a transfer possible around the £50million mark.

However, Man Utd’s pursuit of Kolo Muani is not necessarily tied to Rashford’s future. He generally plays as a winger for the Red Devils and as per TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti, the club are looking at wide options to replace him, rather than a new striker.

Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has plenty of admirers at Old Trafford, but he would be very expensive mid-season. Also on the Red Devils’ shortlist is Brighton’s Karou Mitoma and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, who was electric in Euro 2024.

