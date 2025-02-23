Man Utd are considering a summer move for Barcelona ace Alejandro Balde despite signing new left-back Patrick Dorgu in January, per reports from Spain.

Amorim made strengthening his left-back options one of his priorities and Man Utd eventually signed Dorgu from Lecce for a package worth around £30m including add-ons.

However, given Luke Shaw’s injury record and the fact that Tyrell Malacia has joined PSV Eindhoven on loan and may have played his last Red Devils game, Amorim may look to bring in another player in that position.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd are planning a ‘bombshell’ move for Barcelona left-back Balde in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old has ‘established himself as one of the most promising left-backs on the European scene’ and ‘has sparked the interest of several Premier League clubs.

The report claims Man Utd ‘are the team that has most strongly entered the bidding for his signing’ and are keen to lure him to Old Trafford.

Barcelona’s ‘delicate financial situation could open the door to a multi-million-dollar sale if the Red Devils’ offer is tempting enough.

Man Utd are said to be willing to make a ‘considerable financial effort’ to sign the Spanish international, although the report doesn’t state what fee is being mulled over.

Man Utd plotting Balde swoop – report

Balde is one of Barcelona‘s most important players having played in all but two of their LaLiga fixtures so far this season. He is under contract until the Camp Nou until 2028.

However, the Catalans’ financial challenges are well documented and that means sizeable bids for any of their players would have to be considered.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are planning for a big summer window but may need to sell players before making any huge bids for targets due to their PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation.

The fact that they’re set to miss out on qualification for Europe – barring them winning the Europa League – also doesn’t help their cause or them attracting new players.

Balde is certainly a top player on his day but whether Man Utd will prioritise another new left-back after splashing the cash on Dorgu remains to be seen.

Man Utd round-up: Rashford swap? / Osimhen latest

Meanwhile, Man Utd are reportedly ‘exploring’ a swap deal that would take Marcus Rashford plus a ‘supplementary fee’ to Bayern Munich, with a star the Red Devils can build around for the next decade moving the other way.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils are interested in Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who at the age of 20 is considered to have world-class potential.

Rashford is valued around the £40m mark by Man Utd and per the report, they would be required to pay a small ‘supplementary fee’ on top, with Pavlovic presumably valued in excess of £40m by Bayern.

In other news, reports in Italy claim Man Utd are ‘ready to pay’ Victor Osimhen’s €75m release clause in the summer.

The striker – currently on loan at Galatasaray – will return to Napoli at season’s end, at which it’s said to be ’95 percent’ likely he’ll be sold in a permanent deal.

Man Utd are willing to meet the asking price, though issues regarding salary, a potential lack of Champions League football and two rival suitors must all be overcome.

