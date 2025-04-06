Manchester United are plotting a move for a top Championship goalkeeper set to be available for FREE as Ruben Amorim looks to bring in competition for Andre Onana.

Amorim has endured a largely frustrating start to life at Old Trafford but there have been some promising signs as players begin to adapt to his 4-3-3 system.

Amorim has admitted that the upcoming transfer window will be ‘crucial’ for him and his team and reports suggest a new goalkeeper could be brought in.

According to The Sun, Man Utd’s ‘search’ for a new shot-stopper has stretched to Preston North End star Freddie Woodman, whose contract with the Lancashire club expires this summer.

Woodman, 28, is a key player for Preston and is arguably their best, although he’s currently sidelined with an ankle injury. Woodman has made 37 Championship appearances this term, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

The report highlights that Woodman will be one of the best free-agent stoppers around in summer’ and ‘the Red Devils were checking on him before his ankle injury and he is in the frame, along with Blackburn’s Aynsley Pears.’

Woodman has Premier League experience after featuring for former club Newcastle and could jump at the opportunity to return to the top flight.

Tom Heaton to leave Man Utd, another keeper could follow

As we have consistently reported, Man Utd are in a tight PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) position and must sell players before they make any big-money signings.

Therefore, bringing in a new goalkeeper like Woodman on a free transfer would allow Amorim to spend his limited funds on other areas.

There has been plenty of speculation about Onana this season, and whether he will be Amorim’s No. 1 moving forward after making some big errors.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Amorim backs Onana, but it remains to be seen whether that stance will change in the coming weeks and months.

Veteran third-choice option Tom Heaton is set to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer, and there is also uncertainty surrounding second-choice Altay Bayindir.

Bayindir has generally performed well when called upon but reports have suggested that he could leave Man Utd to be a first-choice elsewhere.

The potential departure of two goalkeepers, or even one, could mean that Man Utd need to sign a new one this summer, and Woodman is one to keep an eye on, per The Sun’s report.

