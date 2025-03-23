Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants a new striker this summer and has shortlisted Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic alongside three other elite forwards, per reports.

As we have consistently reported, a new striker is a priority for the Red Devils as Amorim wants more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Man Utd have work to do this summer in terms of incomings and outgoings, as player sales will be required before they can splash big sums on new additions.

According to Givemesport, Man Utd are plotting a move for ‘world class’ Juventus striker Vlahovic, who is the Serie A’s highest earner on £315,000 per week.

The 25-year-old has bagged 55 goals in 135 games since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in 2022.

The report claims that Vlahovic has been shortlisted alongside Victor Osimhen, Liam Delap and Samu Aghehowa – all of whom have been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.

None of those targets will come cheap so Man Utd have work to do before they can make moves, but there is no doubt that Amorim is looking to add a new centre-forward to his squad.

READ MORE: Major Man Utd blunder as Ruben Amorim told how Jadon Sancho would suit his tactics

Man Utd, Aston Villa and Arsenal keen on Vlahovic – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti first reported in December that Vlahovic is likely to be on the move this summer, with contract talks with Juventus at a standstill.

The Turin-based side opened talks with Vlahovic over a new deal months ago, but they want him to agree to reduced terms of around £215,000 per week to slash their wage bill.

Vlahovic, for his part, isn’t happy with this and that’s why he’s considering his options. It is worth noting, however, that Juventus manager Thiago Motta is set to be sacked, so that could change things.

A number of clubs are aware of Vlahovic’s situation and TEAMtalk understands that he will be available for around £50m this summer, if he doesn’t pen fresh terms with Juventus before then.

Man Utd are understood to be interested in Vlahovic but sources state that Aston Villa are also in the race, while Arsenal, who want a new striker, are another side to keep an eye on.

Vlahovic will not be short of offers this summer and with his current contract only valid until 2026, Juventus will likely look to cash in to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Man Utd news: Andre Onana to be axed, Dortmund star wanted

🔴⚫ Man Utd to ‘flog’ key starter as Ruben Amorim personally identifies two ‘hot’ replacements

🔴⚫ ‘Important’ Man Utd signing sparks mad scramble to snap up star who’ll be replaced

🔴⚫ Man Utd masterclass with Atletico Madrid to complete transfer Amorim will love

🔴⚫ Jason Wilcox driving Man Utd signing of Dortmund ace, with big-name star booted out to pave way

Man Utd quiz: How well do you know Rasmus Hojlund?