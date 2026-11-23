New Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has decided to ‘prioritise’ a move for a centre-forward in January, according to a journalist, and one of his targets has already greenlit a transfer.

Pochettino had a tough start to life as Man Utd boss, as the Red Devils were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The 54-year-old has a massive job on his hands to improve the squad and make United competitive once again.

United focused on their midfield during the summer window, landing Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

INEOS chiefs decided against bringing in a new striker and left-back, even though fans could see that they were problem positions.

Those decisions have proven costly, as Benjamin Sesko is out until January with a shin injury, while Luke Shaw has missed United’s last eight games due to a muscle problem.

Charlotte Duncker of The Times has now revealed that signing a striker in January has become a ‘priority’ for both Pochettino and United officials.

The report states: ‘United do not usually like doing business in January, but the board and Pochettino agree that the squad must be improved after a dreadful start that has left them second from bottom in the Premier League table with one win from 11 matches.’

Joshua Zirkzee looks set to be sacrificed so United can capture a new No 9. Zirkzee is not good enough to lead United’s attack and is expected to head back to Italy amid interest from Juventus and AC Milan.

Duncker suggests Folarin Balogun is a likely solution to United’s striker problems, as he ‘wants to be reunited with Pochettino’.

The Monaco forward admires Pochettino after playing under him for the US men’s national team at their home World Cup earlier this year.

Balogun came close to leaving Monaco for Everton in a £40million transfer late in the summer window, only to back out of the move at the last minute.

When asked about his future, the 25-year-old said: “I’m sure in the upcoming transfer windows, I’ll look to leave again.

“I think my point of view was very clear.”

Balogun could replace Zirkzee

We exclusively revealed on November 12 that Pochettino would like to reunite with Balogun and USA right-back Alex Freeman.

The latter has been tipped to become Pochettino’s first signing of the winter window but, after this latest update, it seems a move for Balogun is more likely in January.

Balogun is not the only striker Pochettino and United are considering.

Ivan Toney, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Benfica’s Vangelis Pavlidis are all on United’s radar.

Recent reports have even suggested Pavlidis could be higher up on their list than Balogun.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has already completed a deal to solve one of United’s biggest problems.