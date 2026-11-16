Man Utd: Pochettino demands two players from same club as top two January transfer priorities are decided

Incoming new Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do

Mauricio Pochettino is understood to have told Manchester United that the club must sign a new left-back and a left-sided centre-half in January if they’re to pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone – and now two players from the same London side are emerging as top transfer targets.

The Red Devils have turned to the Argentine in their hour of need after sacking Michael Carrick, who leaves the club stranded in the relegation zone with a meagre eight points on the table from 10 games played so far.

With just one Premier League win to their name all season, INEOS will hope the only way is up under the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager, who will bring four of his trusted backroom staff with him to Old Trafford when he arrives later this week.

However, Pochettino is not a miracle worker, and he will inherit the same squad shortfalls which ultimately saw Carrick pay the ultimate price.

As a consequence of that, it’s understood the new manager has already told INEOS that they have no choice but to sign off on at least two, and preferably three major deals in January, if they are to climb the league and avoid an unthinkable relegation.

To that end, the need for a new left-sided centre-half and a new left-back are abundantly clear, with Jason Wilcox and Co failing to deliver either positional upgrade to Carrick over the summer in a window that is now seen as a major contributory factor to their struggles.

In an ideal world, Pochettino would also like to bring in a new centre forward, with Benjamin Sesko’s ongoing injury struggles leaving the Red Devils desperately short of options up front.

But as TEAMtalk has consistently reported, it is the defensive rebuild which is becoming priority No.1 at Old Trafford – and, after we exclusively revealed at the end of October that Fulham’s Calvin Bassey had been earmarked as a major target, that interest in the centre-half, and one of his Cottagers teammates, has now been revealed by a second source…

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However, as part of a defensive rebuild, Pochettino could also make ruthless calls on the likes of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire, all of whom are nearing the end of their deals with the club.

Journalist Alex Crook explained to talkSPORT: “There are big-name players coming to the end of their contracts at the end of this season.

“Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez – who could well be moved on in January. I think the ruthless decision now is probably to let all those players go.

“In terms of this winter transfer window, I don’t think it was Manchester United’s plan at the start of the season to invest heavily in January, but I think they’re going to have to now.

“I know they’re on the lookout for a left-sided central defender. I think they need a left-back as well.

“I’m pretty sure that Mauricio Pochettino would have had similar conversations to Roberto De Zerbi when he came in at Tottenham…

“He could basically name his own salary, but he can also say, look, I need these players in January, I need backing in the summer, and I want more of a say than Michael Carrick had when it comes to recruitment.

“So I think he’s in a really strong position, and I do expect United to be busy.”

As well as raiding Craven Cottage for Bassey, Crook reveals Pochettino also like his Fulham teammate Antonee Robinson – a player he knows from his time in charge of the USA.

“The names that are being mentioned in terms of a centre-back, Calvin Bassey at Fulham, Nathan Collins at Brentford, and I’d keep an eye on Antonee Robinson for that left-back position as well.

“He’s someone who’s been on Manchester United’s radar before and obviously played under Pochettino for the USA.”

With regard to that new striker, TEAMtalk has also exclusively revealed that United have also been offered the chance to sign Folarin Balogun.

Reaffirming that link, Crook added: “There’s also a little bit of talk about Folarin Balogun potentially arriving in January, another who played under him at the USA.”

TEAMtalk can also reveal that, as well as Balogun, Pochettino is also weighing up a move for a third USA star, this time a player earning widespread acclaim with Villarreal.

In other news, Bruno Fernandes is understood to have reached a new decision on signing a new contract with the club following a fresh round of talks.