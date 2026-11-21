Manchester United are reportedly poised to make Fulham flyer Antonee Robinson the first new signing of the Mauricio Pochettino era after the Argentine suggested one transfer policy which is already in play.

Robinson has long been on Man Utd’s radar as he has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best – and most attacking – left-backs in recent years. Robinson’s contract with Fulham expires in June 2028, which means he is facing a big transfer decision next year.

Will the pacy full-back push for a move to one of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ or opt to extend his contract with Fulham and become a hero among their supporters?

United view Robinson as a player capable of replacing Luke Shaw as their first-choice option on the left side of defence.

And the appointment of Pochettino – who coached Robinson while in charge of the US men’s national team – could finally help the Red Devils land him.

According to Football Insider, Pochettino is ‘eyeing Robinson as his first Man Utd signing’.

The 29-year-old is ‘high on their list of transfer targets’ as the January window edges closer.

FI journalist Pete O’Rourke added on the Transfer Insider podcast: “Yeah, of course, there’ll always be speculation about which players Mauricio Pochettino could look to bring in.

“Like you said, Antonee Robinson has been a long-term target for United, and, obviously, United do have issues at left back as well.

“And with Luke Shaw’s contract coming up to expire in the summer as well, they’re going to have to do something in that area to try and improve this team.

“Robinson is somebody they have been looking at for a while, and if Pochettino wants to recruit some former players, he will be high on that list for him, I’m sure.”

On Monday, Pochettino admitted he could look to reunite with US stars such as Robinson at Old Trafford.

“Now it’s not time. I know that you asked the players before. All good players always have dreams,” he said.

“To reach the last level, and I see United is one of the teams that is in the last level… it’s a dream for many of the players.

“But now I see they need to be focusing in today, in tomorrow’s game, in their day clubs.

Man Utd to ‘pay attention’ to US stars, admits Pochettino

“I know really well for more than two years every single player, and I see they are all players with an unbelievable talent.

“And of course, in the future, when that happens, we are going to pay attention.”

Fulham would ideally like to recoup £40m from Robinson’s sale, but United could attempt to drive that price down if he firmly decides against extending his contract at Craven Cottage.

Robinson is not the only USMNT player Pochettino would like to reunite with. We reported on November 12 that Monaco striker Folarin Balogun and Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman have also emerged as targets for Pochettino and United.

United could also attempt a double raid on Fulham, as we revealed earlier this week that they are also interested in Robinson’s defensive team-mate Calvin Bassey.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has issued a fiery response to his failed United switch.