New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do

Manchester United made a huge mistake not re-signing one of their former strikers during the summer, according to Carlton Cole, with new boss Mauricio Pochettino ‘protesting already’ for January additions with his first team selection.

Man Utd spent the majority of their transfer budget on central midfield signings in the summer, landing Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos for a combined £155million. Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox decided against signing a left-back to compete with Luke Shaw after missing out on Newcastle’s Lewis Hall.

Wilcox also failed to bring in a new centre-forward to replace flop signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Those decisions have proven very costly, as Shaw has only just returned to full training after missing eight games with a muscle injury, while Benjamin Sesko will be out until January with a shin problem.

On The Dressing Room podcast, Cole analysed Man Utd’s poor squad before claiming it is ‘criminal’ they did not reunite with Danny Welbeck to replace Zirkzee.

When asked which problems Pochettino needs to resolve in the January window, Cole replied: “The spine. They haven’t got a striker, a worthy striker.

“Midfield, I think they’re alright there for now because they’ve got Carlos Baleba and I think he’s a fantastic player by the way, they’ve got Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes… I think they’re alright in that position.

“I know the boy from Chelsea, Andrey Santos, he’s there, but I know he’s not tuned in yet because it’s high pressure right now and he’s a little bit off it.

“They’ve got Youri Tielemans as well. Then you’ve got the centre-backs…”

Cole continued: “I think it’s criminal they didn’t sign Welbeck.

“I think he’s wasted at Chelsea at the moment, they should have signed Welbeck. He’d have done alright!”

Attention then turned to Pochettino’s surprising decision to select Matthijs de Ligt against Liverpool. The Dutchman had not started a league game for a year and had a nightmare return at Anfield.

Pochettino requesting Man Utd signings for January

“I thought that was him [Pochettino] protesting already,” Cole added.

“I think it was on the first or second day that he was in, he was already saying he wanted more control in the transfer market. I thought you negotiated that in your deal?!

“He’s chosen the right time to do it [make a protest], in a game like that.

“This was a free hit for him and yes, he needs defenders. But I’ve said it before, INEOS have gone with signing forward first and then the next window they get a midfielder… who does that? So that’s what has happened.”

Meanwhile, two forwards worth £180million combined have revealed they dream of signing for United.