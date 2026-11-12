Pochettino set three massive targets as Man Utd agreement is reached

Mauricio Pochettino has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ to become the next Manchester United boss, with his appointment expected to be ratified in the next few days – and the incoming manager has quickly been tasked with three major challenges during his first months at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are turning to the 54-year-old Argentine after deciding to call time on Michael Carrick’s reign. The 45-year-old Englishman has led United admirably, but results since he earned his permanent contract have been dire, and the club currently sit 18th in the table, with just one win in 10 Premier League matches to their name.

As a result, the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, felt he had no option but to act – and the board have very quickly mobilised towards the appointment of former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino as Carrick’s successor.

Per our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, Pochettino’s ‘appointment has also now been ratified by the US Soccer Federation, with the 54-year-old expected to be in the United dugout for the clash away to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, November 22.’

Bailey also revealed that United are to pay some £10.5m in compensation to land Pochettino and four of his trusted backroom staff, including two of his long-term coaching allies.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has since followed up, claiming an agreement in principle has been reached, while Fabrizio Romano is ready to give the move his famous ‘Here we go’, having also revealed details on their plans for January under the new coach.

However, it seems the hard work starts immediately for the departing USA head coach, with a report on Wednesday evening revealing that Pochettino has already been tasked with leading United into the Champions League next season, per BBC Sport.

Earlier in the week, it was also reported that Pochettino had been granted a more simplistic task of raising standards, restoring authority in the dressing room, and establishing a clearer identity.

Now, according to the club’s former defender Rio Ferdinand, the club’s new boss must also meet three requirements at the very least if he is to be considered a success…

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Rio Ferdinand sets Pochettino three main aims at Man Utd

Analysing what Pochettino will bring to the club, Ferdinand wants the new boss to firstly rebuild their shattered players’ confidence, before stabilising the club, in a move that could ultimately still see them qualify for the UCL again next season.

Given they are currently 10 points adrift of the top four, albeit with Manchester City potentially dropping owing to a points deduction, the latter seems like a tall order.

Nonetheless, the former defender is convinced Pochettino is the right man for United, explaining on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast:

“I look at Pochettino, and one of his biggest assets is that human element of his management and building confidence with his players.

“That’s a big part of Manchester United at the moment because we’ve got far too many broken individuals.”

Ferdinand added: “I look at that group of names and think Pochettino is the one that jumps off the list as someone who has more of the things we’re looking for to save and build a group of players.

“The standards have dropped massively, so let’s be realistic about where we are. There’s a process to get back there; we need to stabilise and get back in the Champions League again.”

With the onus immediately on how Pochettino can raise standards, the incoming boss can also use the January window to strengthen his squad, too.

Per a report on Wednesday, Pochettino has already shortlisted three targets to strengthen the team in central defence.

The surprise signing of an American star is also under consideration, with Pochettino to have the final say on whether United bring the attacker to Old Trafford.