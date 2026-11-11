Man Utd: Pochettino to make or break shock signing of American in January

Manchester United have agreed to hire Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager and the Argentine could hold major sway over a shock American signing in January, according to reports.

On Wednesday evening, news broke of Man Utd and Michael Carrick ironing out a ‘full’ and ‘formal’ agreement. Ben Jacobs and Matteo Morreto were among those to report on that development, with Pochettino now poised to replace Michael Carrick in the dugout.

CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox met with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday.

All sources are reporting the decision has been made to sack Carrick, though the axe isn’t expected to fall until Thursday. The reason why stems from United’s respect for Carrick and their desire to conduct their final meeting face-to-face.

In any case, the direction of travel is clear – Pochettino will replace Carrick and the 54-year-old will have significant input in what’s shaping up to be a critical January transfer window.

Additions will be sought at centre-back, left-back and striker. On Wednesday, the Daily Mail reaffirmed a new No 9 is on the shopping list.

They wrote: ‘United also want a striker after failing to offload Joshua Zirkzee and sign cover for Benjamin Sesko in the summer, but a loan deal is more likely.’

Over the past month or so, reports have claimed United want a veteran frontman who ideally, boasts plenty of Premier League experience.

Accordingly, United are known to hold interest in the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ivan Toney, to name just three.

However, earlier in November, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of Man Utd being offered a different profile of striker.

Mauricio Pochettino could make or break Folarin Balogun transfer

He revealed: ‘Manchester United are among the clubs to have been approached about a potential move for Folarin Balogun, with the AS Monaco striker available ahead of the January transfer window.’

Balogun came within a whisker of joining Everton over the summer before pulling out at the eleventh hour after reportedly feeling mistreated over Everton’s handling of the medical and the verdict they reached.

Since remaining in Monaco, the USA international has been forced to warm the bench more than he would have liked, with 20-year-old sensation, Paris Brunner, banging in the goals for fun.

A winter window exit is thus a real possibility, and the Pochettino connection – being his manager at international level – adds an intriguing layer to this story.

Per the latest from Dean Jones when writing for Flashscore, Pochettino’s arrival at Man Utd could now make or break a move for Balogun.

He wrote: ‘Manchester United’s interest in Folarin Balogun could take on added significance if Mauricio Pochettino is appointed as the club’s next manager, with the Argentine ideally placed to judge whether the striker can help solve their problems in front of goal.’

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Jones added: ”Balogun is among the players to have attracted their attention, and Pochettino would bring valuable first-hand knowledge of his qualities should he take charge at Old Trafford.

‘The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager has worked closely with Balogun during his time as United States head coach, where the 25-year-old was a leading figure in the national team’s attack.

‘Pochettino has seen him perform at international level and would be able to offer a detailed assessment of whether his movement, finishing and overall approach would translate to the demands of the Premier League.’

Balogun at 25 is much younger than others who’ve been linked with arriving to solve the centre-forward problem. He also possesses virtually no Premier League experience having only played twice in the top flight when on Arsenal’s books.

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