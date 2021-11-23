Mauricio Pochettino has spoken for the first about the ever-growing rumours that he could be ready to swap the hotseat at PSG for an even hotter one at Manchester United.

The former Tottenham boss is considered the strong favourite to take over from the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford. However, he was unwilling to discuss the speculation when quizzed about it at his pre-match press conference for the Champions League clash with Manchester City.

The Argentinian said: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.

“But this type of thing cannot distract me. Rumours are there and we need to leave it at that.

“We are still focused. We are focusing 100 per cent to try to get the best form.”

The 49-year-old took charge at PSG in January and insists he’s happy and still has work to do in Paris.

He added: “I’m so happy in Paris St Germain and I am so focused. I was a player in Paris St Germain, I love the club, I love the fans. It is a fantastic time to be at the club.

“My contract is to 2023, this season and one more. I don’t say nothing different.

“I am really happy at Paris St Germain – that is a fact.”

Pochettino was asked further about the United talk but refused to get involved.

He said: “We cannot talk about that for my respect for Paris St Germain and my respect for another club. It is not my business, not my problem.

“I need to focus on Paris St Germain. I am not going to make that mistake. Everything I say can be misunderstood.”

One man who appears to think Pochettino could be a good fit at Old Trafford is Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Speaking about the Argentine, who failed to win any silverware in an otherwise successful stint at Spurs, he said: “You can be a top manager and not win titles.

“The managers that have the chance to win the titles are at top, top clubs with good investments and exceptional players. Otherwise, for a manager, it is impossible to win.

“That doesn’t mean the managers in the Championship or not in the top six of the Premier League cannot be excellent managers in tactics, communication, leading. It’s not necessary to win titles.”

